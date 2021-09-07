Michael Franklin, pictured at last week's ground breaking of the new Gudelsky Family Medical Center off Route 589, had been with AGH since 2005. File Photo

BERLIN — The Board of Trustees for Atlantic General Hospital/Health System have announced they will be retaining a national search firm to identify candidates for a new leader following the departure of Michael Franklin, former president and CEO.

“We thank Michael for his commitment and professionalism over the past 17 years and wish him great success,” said Greg Shockley, chair of the board of trustees.

The announcement of Franklin’s departure was effective as of Friday, Sept. 3. The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees identified Dr. Sally Dowling, Vice President of Medical Affairs, and Kim Justice, Vice President, Planning/Operations, to serve as co-interim President/CEO while a national search is conducted to identify a permanent replacement.

“The board has full confidence in Kim and Dr. Dowling to lead our independent community hospital.” said Shockley. “We appreciate all that our associates and caregivers, our medical staff, our senior leadership team and our boards do to continue to provide the highest level of service and care for our community.”

Franklin has been at the helm of the hospital since 2005. Before joining AGH, he was the chief operating officer of Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville.

Atlantic General hospital and Health System is an independent community hospital serving Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties in Maryland as well as Sussex County, Del. Just last week the hospital celebrated the groundbreaking for the Gudelsky Family Medical Center in Berlin.

Hospital officials confirmed that they will continue to move forward with these plans and have no intentions of affiliating with any other health system at this time. Atlantic General Hospital plans to remain an independent community hospital, according to a statement from the hospital.