Wor-Wic Community College recently presented employee service awards on their milestone achievements. Above, from left, are Jeffrey Myers and Kimberly Richardson- Andrews of Salisbury, both recognized for 20 years of service. Not pictured is Kimi S. Lichty of Willards, recognized for 25 years of service.

Middle, employees receiving awards for 10 and 15 years of service were, front from left, Perry Angelonga and Rosemarie Bagnall of Berlin, Joshua W. Townsend of Crisfield and Sabrina Bergbower of Stockton, all recognized for 10 years of service. Back row, from left, are Ruth E. Baker, Charles Porter and Lori Smoot of Salisbury, Fred Howard of Westover, Shane Ferguson of Berlin, Dr. Sheila Blosveren of Bishopville, Jane H. Bratten of Hebron, Kellie Patton of Mardela Springs and Sandra L. March of Millsboro, Del., all recognized for 15 years. Not pictured are Andrea E. Stern of Lewes, Del., 10 years, and Ronald Carey of Ocean City and Terry Crenshaw of Salisbury, 15 years.

Bottom, five-year recognitions were given to front row, from left, Marian Smith of Delmar, Rhoda Lukens of Girdletree, Dr. Jenny L. McFadden of Hebron and Kathleen M. Hamlett of Millsboro, Del., and, back, from left, Chuck Barton and Anne Pizlo of Berlin, Wayne Elliott of Delmar, Del., Dr. Dana Burnside, Kim Joseph of Salisbury and Sarah Wray of Westover. Not pictured are Dr. Julio Birman and Herbie Fooks of Berlin, Chris Simpson of Mardela Springs, Nicki Somers-Bashor of Marion Station, Norma Schultz of Ridgely and Mike DeShields, Douglas A. Krause and Joseph Singleton of Salisbury.