45th Street Taphouse

443-664-2201

45th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 3: G-Men

Saturday, Sept. 4: Stepbrothers

Sunday, Sept. 5: Trailer Park Romeo

Wednesday, Sept.8: Aaron Howell

Thursday, Sept. 9: Ward Ewing

9th Street Taphouse

443-664-2641

9th St. & Boardwalk

Saturday, Sept. 4: Aaron Howell

Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589

2 North Main St., Berlin

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 3: DJ Wax

Sundays: Local’s Party w/ DJ BK

Thursday, Sept. 9: Aaron Howell

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays: Phil Perdue

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The Sand Hotel

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, Sept. 3: Darin Engh,

The Time Police

Saturday, Sept. 4:

The Everafter,

Zion Reggae Band

Sunday, Sept. 5:

Stratus Fear,

Rick & Regina

Monday, Sept. 6: Monkee Paw,

Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth

Tuesday, Sept. 7:

Loomatix

Wednesday, Sept. 8:

Lime Green Band

Thursday, Sept. 9:

Kevin Poole & Joe Mama

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 3:

Full Circle Duo

Saturday, Sept. 4:

Jim Long,

Sundays & Wednesdays:

DJ Wax

Thursday, Sept. 9:

High Five Swan Dive

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Wednesday, Sept. 8:

Brian Bishop

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.

Friday, Sept. 3:

Trailer Park Romeo

Saturday, Sept. 4:

Dust N Bones

Cork bar

Saturday, Sept. 4:

Lennon La Ricci

Sunday, Sept. 5:

Going Coastal

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. in the Bay

Friday, Sept. 3:

Sons Of Pirates,

DJ RobCee,

Under The Covers

Saturday, Sept. 4:

The 8-Trax,

Under The Covers,

DJ Groove

Sunday, Sept. 5:

Firekite,

Shake The Room,

DJ Groove

Monday, Sept. 6:

Tranzfusion,

DJ RobCee,

New Romance

Tuesday, Sept. 7:

DJ Hector

Greene Turtle North

410-723-2120

116th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 3:

DJ BK

Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 4 & 5:

DJ Love

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd.,

West O.C.

Friday, Sept. 3:

DJ Billy T

Saturday, Sept. 4:

Side Project,

DJ Jeremy,

Sunday, Sept. 5:

Opposite Directions,

DJ Billy T

Thursday, Sept. 9:

DJ Billy T

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy.

In The Clarion Hotel

Friday-Monday, Sept. 3-6:

First Class

Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 3-5::

Stephen Anthony

Friday-Monday, Sept. 3-6:

On The Edge

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Rd.,

Ocean Pines

Friday, Sept. 3:

Tranzfusion

Saturday, Sept. 4:

Full Circle

Sunday, Sept. 5:

Great Train Robbery

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St.

& Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, Sept. 3:

Beats By Styler

Saturday, Sept. 4:

The Dunehounds

Sunday, Sept. 5:

Beats By Styler

Mondays:

Karaoke With Wood

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Styler

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Purple Moose

410-289-6953

Between Caroline

& Talbot Sts.

On The Boardwalk

Friday & Saturday, Sept. 3 & 4:

DJ Rut, Alter Ego

Sunday & Monday, Sept. 5 & 6:

Misspent Youth

Tuesday, Sept. 7:

DJ Adam Dutch

Wednesday, Sept. 8:

DJ Rut

Thursday, Sept. 9:

DJ Adam Dutch

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St.

& Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Sept. 3:

Jim Long Band,

Jah Works,

Kristen & The Noise

Saturday, Sept. 4:

Nowhere Slow,

Jah Works,

The Karl Malones,

Kono Nation

Sunday, Sept. 5:

Triple Rail Turn,

Jah Works,

The Event Horizon,

Lost In Paris

Monday, Sept. 6:

Full Circle,

Element K

Tuesday, Sept. 7:

Element K