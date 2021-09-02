45th Street Taphouse
443-664-2201
45th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 3: G-Men
Saturday, Sept. 4: Stepbrothers
Sunday, Sept. 5: Trailer Park Romeo
Wednesday, Sept.8: Aaron Howell
Thursday, Sept. 9: Ward Ewing
9th Street Taphouse
443-664-2641
9th St. & Boardwalk
Saturday, Sept. 4: Aaron Howell
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 3: DJ Wax
Sundays: Local’s Party w/ DJ BK
Thursday, Sept. 9: Aaron Howell
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays: Phil Perdue
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St.
410-289-6846
Friday, Sept. 3: Darin Engh,
The Time Police
Saturday, Sept. 4:
The Everafter,
Zion Reggae Band
Sunday, Sept. 5:
Stratus Fear,
Rick & Regina
Monday, Sept. 6: Monkee Paw,
Bob Wilkinson & Joe Smooth
Tuesday, Sept. 7:
Loomatix
Wednesday, Sept. 8:
Lime Green Band
Thursday, Sept. 9:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 3:
Full Circle Duo
Saturday, Sept. 4:
Jim Long,
Sundays & Wednesdays:
DJ Wax
Thursday, Sept. 9:
High Five Swan Dive
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Wednesday, Sept. 8:
Brian Bishop
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.
Friday, Sept. 3:
Trailer Park Romeo
Saturday, Sept. 4:
Dust N Bones
Cork bar
Saturday, Sept. 4:
Lennon La Ricci
Sunday, Sept. 5:
Going Coastal
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. in the Bay
Friday, Sept. 3:
Sons Of Pirates,
DJ RobCee,
Under The Covers
Saturday, Sept. 4:
The 8-Trax,
Under The Covers,
DJ Groove
Sunday, Sept. 5:
Firekite,
Shake The Room,
DJ Groove
Monday, Sept. 6:
Tranzfusion,
DJ RobCee,
New Romance
Tuesday, Sept. 7:
DJ Hector
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
116th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 3:
DJ BK
Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 4 & 5:
DJ Love
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd.,
West O.C.
Friday, Sept. 3:
DJ Billy T
Saturday, Sept. 4:
Side Project,
DJ Jeremy,
Sunday, Sept. 5:
Opposite Directions,
DJ Billy T
Thursday, Sept. 9:
DJ Billy T
Ocean Club
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
In The Clarion Hotel
Friday-Monday, Sept. 3-6:
First Class
Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 3-5::
Stephen Anthony
Friday-Monday, Sept. 3-6:
On The Edge
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
410-641-7501
1 Mumford’s Landing Rd.,
Ocean Pines
Friday, Sept. 3:
Tranzfusion
Saturday, Sept. 4:
Full Circle
Sunday, Sept. 5:
Great Train Robbery
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St.
& Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Sept. 3:
Beats By Styler
Saturday, Sept. 4:
The Dunehounds
Sunday, Sept. 5:
Beats By Styler
Mondays:
Karaoke With Wood
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Styler
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline
& Talbot Sts.
On The Boardwalk
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 3 & 4:
DJ Rut, Alter Ego
Sunday & Monday, Sept. 5 & 6:
Misspent Youth
Tuesday, Sept. 7:
DJ Adam Dutch
Wednesday, Sept. 8:
DJ Rut
Thursday, Sept. 9:
DJ Adam Dutch
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St.
& Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Sept. 3:
Jim Long Band,
Jah Works,
Kristen & The Noise
Saturday, Sept. 4:
Nowhere Slow,
Jah Works,
The Karl Malones,
Kono Nation
Sunday, Sept. 5:
Triple Rail Turn,
Jah Works,
The Event Horizon,
Lost In Paris
Monday, Sept. 6:
Full Circle,
Element K
Tuesday, Sept. 7:
Element K