ARIES (March 21 to April 19): As tensions ease on the home front, you can once more focus on changes in the workplace. Early difficulties are soon worked out. Stability returns as adjustments are made.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A new romance tests the unattached Bovine’s patience to the limit. But Venus still rules the Taurean heart, so expect to find yourself trying hard to make this relationship work.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): It’s a good time to consider home-related purchases. But shop around carefully for the best price — whether it’s a new house for the family or a new hose for the garden.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A contentious family member seems intent on creating problems. Best advice: Avoid stepping in until you know more about the origins of this domestic disagreement.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A recent job-related move proves far more successful than you could have imagined. Look for continued beneficial fallout. Even your critics have something nice to say.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Ease up and stop driving yourself to finish that project on a deadline that is no longer realistic. Your superiors will be open to requests for an extension. Ask for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You should soon be hearing some positive feedback on that recent business move. An old family problem recurs, but this time you’ll know how to handle it better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Some surprising statements shed light on the problem that caused that once-warm relationship to cool off. Use this newly won knowledge to help turn things around.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your spiritual side is especially strong at this time. Let it guide you into deeper contemplation of aspects about yourself that you’d like to understand better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your merrier aspect continues to dominate and to attract folks who rarely see this side of you. Some serious new romancing could develop out of all this cheeriness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You’re always concerned about the well-being of others. It’s time you put some of that concern into your own health situation, especially where it involves nutrition.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Just when you thought your life had finally stabilized, along comes another change that needs to be addressed. Someone you trust can help you deal with it successfully.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a sixth sense when it comes to finding people who need help long before they think of asking for it. And you’re right there to provide it.

