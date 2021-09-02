Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Steamed Crabs

Through the summer, 5 p.m. until about 6:30, come to Knights of Columbus Hall for a great seafood dinner at 9901 Coastal Highway. If you would like steamed crabs or shrimp, you must pre-order on Monday or Tuesday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 410-524-7994 with questions or to pre-order crabs and shrimp.

Sept 3-4: Yard Sale, Bake Sale

From 8 a.m. to noon at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Items will include riding lawn mower, art work, home decor, house wares, clothing, furniture, jewelry, seasonal decor. Proceeds raised will support a new HVAC System at Bethany. bethany21811@gmail.com or 410-641-2186.

Sept. 4: BBQ Chicken Platter

11 a.m. until, platter includes half of a BBQ chicken, two sides and a roll at the American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin next to Rite Aid. Public welcomed.

Sept. 5: Sundaes in the Park

Bring your chair to Northside Park and your sweet tooth on Sunday nights all summer long. Sit back and enjoy your favorite bands with a tasty ice cream treat. Following the concert, get ready for the first of its kind OC Drone Show over the Bay at 9 p.m. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Sept. 8: Bar-Hop Cruise

OC Ravens Roost #44 will host with all proceeds benefiting the Atlantic General Hospital’s 2022 Penguin Swim. The cruise starts and ends at M.R. Ducks with stops at three waterfront bars. Cost is $35 per person, includes boat ride and five raffle tickets for prizes drawn at each stop. Board The Explorer at 5:45 p.m. with embark at 6 p.m. and return around 10:30 p.m. Cash bar on board. Email garywm1952@gmail.com to reserve a spot. Mail checks to Ravens Roost 44, 15 Windward Ct., Ocean Pines, Md. 21811.

Sept. 9: Pinochle Classes

The Ocean City Senior Center is offering free pinochle classes to the 50-plus community from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Those wanting to learn the card game pinochle or want a refresher course are encouraged to participate. Lunch can be purchased with advance notice. 410-289-4725.

Sept. 10 Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host carryout only, 4-6:30 p.m. One crab cake sandwich with sides, $12; one crab cake sandwich, $8; two crab cake sandwiches with sides, $20. Bake table available.

Sept. 13: Kennedy-King Dinner

The Democratic Central Committee of Worcester County, in conjunction with three area Democratic clubs, announce the 17th Annual Kennedy-King Dinner at Dunes Manor Hotel, 2800 Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City. Reception begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Keynote speaker is Salisbury Mayor Jake Day with Jim Mathias serving as Master of Ceremonies and DCCWC Chair Dr. Roxie Dennis Acholonu. Attend by emailing Lanny Hickman at soonerlanny@gmail.com or by phoning Vicky Wallace at 410-208-2969. Cost for the evening is $75 per person. Attendee registration required as soon as possible.

Sept. 16: Fashion Show Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County announce the 12th Annual Patriot Day Fashion Show Luncheon to be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Fashions presented by Bruder Hill of Berlin. Cost of the luncheon is $35 per person. Registration deadline is Sept. 1. Reservations flyer at www.gopwomenofworcester.org.

Sept. 16: Free Prostate Cancer Screening Event

From 5-7 p.m. at the John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center, 9707 Healthway Drive, Berlin, Md. 21811 Pre-registration is required by calling 410-629-6313. Radiation oncologist Manoj Jain, M.D., and urologists James Cherry, M.D., and Jason Smith, D.O., will be on-hand to provide education and conduct digital rectal exams; blood draws will be available to test PSA, or prostate-specific antigen levels. PSA is a substance produced by the prostate gland. Increased amounts of PSA may indicate prostate cancer or other prostate disease.

Sept. 18: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church on 13th Street will host from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 18: Fishing Flea Market

The Anglers Club of Ocean Pines will be hosting its first Fishing Flea Market at the Ocean Pines Community Center’s Assateague room on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Admission is free. Tables available for $10. To reserve contact Jerry Leuters at 240-427-8929.

Sept. 20: Games Day

Delaware Womenade Games Day will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 at 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View, Del. Play any game of your choice, plus enjoy continental breakfast, Prosecco and seafood appetizers, lunch, silent auction and basket raffles. Cost is $50/person with all proceeds benefiting the domestic violence programs of Peoples Place. Questions and registration form email gamesday920@gmail.com.

Sept. 21: Fall Luncheon

Wicomico Retired Educational Personnel will host their fall luncheon on Sept. 21 at the Salisbury Moose Lodge, 833 Snow Hill Road. Social time from 11:30 a.m.-noon with lunch following promptly. The cost is $15 per person. Please email Cheryl Kennedy at cacki83@hotmail.com for reservations by Sept. 8. MAC Inc. who will share services offered for seniors, which include wellness, recreation and educational programs, and support for the more vulnerable elderly. bevyurek@gmail.com.

Sept. 23: Town Hall

Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino will host a town meeting at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Pines library. This will be Bertino’s first community meeting since before the pandemic. Guest speakers will be Worcester County Health Officer Rebecca Jones and Superintendent of Worcester County Schools Lou Taylor.

Sept. 30: Coastal Bays Celebration

The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) is hosting a 25th Anniversary Celebration at Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery beginning at 4:30 p.m. This outdoor celebration will feature a big screen showing of The Biggest Little Farm with an introduction from the creators, live music, a silent auction, demo booths, kid’s activities, and delicious food & drink. This family-friendly event is $20 for adults and free for children. Visit mdcoastalbays.org for advanced ticket purchases.

Sept: 30: Berlin Fashion Show

Madison Ave Boutique meets The Inn Berlin for a uniquely “Boutiquely Berlin Fashion Show.” Beginning cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. This fashion show will contain the downtown boutiques such as Madison Ave Boutique, Fathom, Bruder Hill, Sister’s, Viking Tree and a few more. Hair by Berlin’s own “Oh My Hair.” This is a VIP event, tickets are $25 apiece. Limited tickets available please visit https://berlinfashionshow.ticketleap.com/fashionshow/details for more information. However, the Boutiquely Berlin Fashion Show will be on Facebook live for you to stream from home.

Oct. .2: Cricket Center Benefit

The Cricket Center Foundation presents An Evengin at the Barn at the Sandy Point Farm at 6 p.m. to benefit Worcester County’s only child advocacy center. Cost is $125/person. Catering by Paul Suplee and Boxcar 40. Music by the Bilenki Duo. Tickets and donations, www.thecricketcenter.com

Oct. 9: Job, Resource Fair

Job and Resource Fair at the Worcester County Library. Setup begins at 9 a.m. Please contact Elena Coelho at 443-783-6164 or ecoelho@worcesterlibrary.org for more information.

Oct. 15-16: Church Fundraiser

Rain or shine, Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Awesome yard and bake sales and basket auction at St. Andrew’s Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, Del. Ethnic food for sale. Proceeds benefit ministries of St. Andrew’s.

Nov. 6. Sight & Sound Trip

Stevenson Women of Stevenson United Methodist Church have organized a bus trip to Sight & Sound Theatres in Ronks, Pa. Bus departs SUMC at 8 a.m. with a stop for lunch and then the featured 3 p.m. show of Queen Esther and 11 p.m. return to church. Checks may be made to Stevenson Women, c/o of SUMC, 123 N. Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811. Questions call Jill Gray, 410-713-9139; Kathy Davis, 443-346-6761; Pat Oltman, 443-614-2518.