Things I Like – September 3, 2021

Sleeping on a great pillow

A smile from a stranger

An iced latte to start the day

A brand new knife

Anything cooked on the grill

People with nice handwriting

A back yard full of kids at play

Quick rainstorms

The first shave with a new blade

Steamed crabs once a month

The sense of accomplishment after something is put together

