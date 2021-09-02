Fall Sports Returning: Scenes like this will return to Decatur High School with the opening of fall sports seasons at area high schools. Pictured above: The parents of Decatur fall sports student-athletes gathered in the stands for a pre-season meeting recently. Submitted photo

BERLIN- For the first time in almost two years, the thrill of Friday Night Lights fall high school football returns this week when Decatur’s varsity team faces Bayside South rival Bennett at home in the season-opener for both teams.

When the gates open for the Seahawks’ season-opener against Bennett on Friday, it will likely feel like another small step in the return to normalcy for the local high school sports scene. Last year, all fall high school sports were postponed and there were no winter sports.

In the spring, the typical fall sports played a shortened season early, and then the typical spring sports played a shortened season in the waning weeks of the school year. Decatur faces Bennett at home on Friday on Senior Night in what is being called the White Out game. After the opening match-up with Bennett, the Seahawks hit the road for two straight including a non-conference game with Indian River, followed by a showdown with Bayside North power Kent Island.

All across the area in recent weeks, local sports teams at both Decatur and neighboring Worcester Prep have been working out and training for upcoming seasons, representing a familiar scene on the late summer landscape after last year. The Decatur boys’ varsity soccer team opens on the road next Wednesday against North Caroline, while the Decatur girls’ varsity soccer team also opens on the road next Thursday against North Caroline.

Worcester Prep’s boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer teams both open on the road against Salisbury Christian next Friday. Worcester’s golf team will open with a quad meet next Wednesday, while the Mallards’ cross-country team opens at the Rumble in the Jungle in Cambridge next Thursday.