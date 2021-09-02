BERLIN — The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) is hosting a 25th Anniversary Celebration at Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery, Thursday, Sept. 30, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

This outdoor celebration will feature a big screen showing of The Biggest Little Farm with an introduction from the creators, live music, a silent auction, demo booths, kid’s activities, and delicious food and drink.

The Biggest Little Farm is an enchanting and inspiring documentary about Apricot Lane Farms, a traditional foods farm started by John and Molly Chester, Eastern Shore natives.

This husband-and-wife team left their jobs in Los Angeles to become farmers and pursue their dream vision of starting Apricot Lane Farms in 2011. Located 40 miles north of Los Angeles, the farm is dedicated to the mission of creating a well-balanced eco-system and rich soils that produce nutrient-dense foods while treating the environment and the animals with respect.

This family-friendly event is $20 for adults and free for children. Visit mdcoastalbays.org for advanced ticket purchases.

The MCBP is one of 28 National Estuary Programs (NEP) across the country that receives EPA funding to work toward the restoration and protection of “estuaries of national significance.”

The program is a grassroot, multi-stakeholder collaboration working toward meeting this goal through restoration, science, education, and outreach projects. These projects occur through partnerships which include Assateague Island National Seashore, Assateague Island State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Worcester County, the Town of Ocean City, and the Town of Berlin.

For more details on this event or current MCBP projects, call Sandi Smith at sandis@mdcoastalbays.org or by calling 410-213-2297, ext. 106.