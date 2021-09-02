A concert scene from the first Jellyfish Festival in 2019 is pictured. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY – The Jellyfish Festival will return to downtown Ocean City over Labor Day weekend with an all-new music lineup, a craft beer experience and sports and fitness components for everyone to enjoy.

“The music and atmosphere we’re going to provide is exactly what we need to celebrate the end of summer and getting back to normal,” said Brad Hoffman, the founder and director of Jellyfish Festival. “I’m excited our team will be bringing such a fun event to the Ocean City community and its visitors. All our artists are here to put on one great show for the public.”

Saturday’s music lineup will consist of DJ Magellan, noon-1 p.m.; Ray Wroten, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Never Ending Fall, 3-4 p.m.; Ted Bowne of Passafire, 4;30-5:30 p.m.; Derek Woods Band, 6-7 p.m.; and Anthony Gomes, 7:30-9 p.m.

On Sunday, the lineup has been tweaked as a result of the postponement of Brad Paisley’s concert on the beach until next June. The Sunday lineup now features DJ Magellan, noon-1 p.m.; Rockoholics, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Ethereal Vibrations, 3-4 p.m.; Harbor Boys, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Cross Town Walkers, 6-7 p.m.; and Troll Tribe, 7:30-9 p.m.

Gomes is one of the top draws on the Rock and Blues circuit today. A triple threat force as a guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, Gomes’ latest record, Containment Blues, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues chart. The Toronto native is known for high-energy shows and a dynamic stage presence. He has performed alongside modern blues legends including B.B. King, Buddy Guy, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Sunday entertainment includes Rockoholics, Crosstown Walkers, and Troll Tribe. These bands are scheduled to play 12-3 PM on the B-Stage

The most exciting addition to Jellyfish 2021 is the first-ever craft beer festival on the sand

in Ocean City. This component is produced by Shore Craft Beer and features local and

regional craft beer samples served while you enjoy Jellyfish bands in the main

entertainment zone. This beer event is scheduled for 12-4 p.m. on Saturday. This is a paid and ticketed event. You can reserve your tickets today at ShoreCraftBeerFest.com.

The Jellyfish Festival will also feature the first-ever East Coast Cornhole Championships in partnership with the Maryland Cornhole Organization. Professional and amateur teams will participate in a laid-back but high-skill tournament, featuring cash and prizes for winning teams. To register for this tournament, visit MarylandCornhole.net or contact organizer Dale Moran at

dale@marylandcornhole.net or text/call 443-867-4762.

Other key components for this year’s event include activations with a focus on fitness and beach culture. Beach-goers of all ages will delight in the IMBA Eastern Shore “Fat Tire” bicycle zone, Frisbee golf, and a fitness challenge presented by the US Marine Corps.

Jellyfish Festival will also include the Vendor Village, featuring a diverse array of artisans, hand-crafted goods, and fun interactive booths.

This will be second installment of the Jellyfish Festival. The first event in 2019 featured solid attendance over three days in June, according to Hoffman. The 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID-19.