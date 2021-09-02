OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s annual Labor Day White Marlin Tournament is underway for the 63rd time as the “granddaddy” of resort area fishing tournaments.

While it may lack the glamour and high payouts of the White Marlin Open, the Ocean City Marlin Club’s 60th Annual Labor Day White Marlin Tournament trumps all others in terms of history and prestige. The tournament is the oldest among the tournaments held in and around the resort area each summer. The first was held in 1958 and the annual event has endured for six decades and several generations of local anglers.

The tournament got started on Thursday with registration and a captain’s meeting, while the action offshore gets underway on Friday, the first of three fishing days. As the name implies, the focus of the tournament is on white marlin, but unlike the other high dollar tournaments in recent weeks, there won’t be any billfish weighed at the scale at host Sunset Marina. The tournament’s winner will accumulate the most release points over the three days of fishing.