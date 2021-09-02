OCEAN CITY — A Parkville, Md. man was charged with multiple counts of assault last weekend after allegedly attempting to suffocate his girlfriend in a downtown motel room.

Last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a downtown motel for a reported domestic assault that had already occurred. Officers met with a female victim, who reported she had been assaulted multiple times by her boyfriend, later identified as Robert Weeks, 29, of Parkville, Md.

The victim advised she was first assaulted by Weeks around 10:30 p.m. last Sunday when he allegedly threw a flip-flop at her, striking her in the head. While the victim walked north on the Boardwalk, Weeks allegedly hip-checked her to the ground, injuring her knee, according to police reports.

Around the same time last Sunday night, an anonymous caller advised Ocean City Police of a male chasing a female who was crying hysterically, according to police reports. OCPD officers at that time were unable to locate either party. Based on the descriptions provided by the caller, OCPD officers believed the couple referred to were the victim and Weeks, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police she was assaulted a third time at the downtown motel just before the officer’s arrival. The victim told police she was trying to sleep on the bed when Weeks threw water on her, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police Weeks then straddled her, pinning her to the bed, before putting his right hand over her nose and mouth in an attempt to suffocate her.

The victim reportedly told police she could not breathe and could not move, and that she felt her life was in danger, according to police reports. The victim told police she pretended to lose consciousness so Weeks would stop suffocating her, according to police reports. That caused Weeks to loosen his grip on the victim’s face and nose, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told officers Weeks pushed so hard on her mouth and nose that it caused her mouth to bleed. According to police reports, there was blood on the victim’s pillow. OCPD officers also observed numerous injuries to her face and knees.

Officers found Weeks sleeping in the motel room and placed him under arrest. While officers escorted Weeks to a transport vehicle, he was uncooperative and threw himself on the ground, causing officers to temporarily lose their grip on him. A background check revealed Weeks was currently on supervised probation in Pennsylvania for a wrongful imprisonment charge. Weeks was charged with first-degree assault, multiple counts of second-degree assault and resisting arrest.