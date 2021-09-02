Donald Robertson owner/operator of SeaFloor Carpet Hardwood and More, presented a check to the Worcester County Humane Society (WCHS) in the amount of $6,375. During the months of March through July, the company donated a percentage of sales to the no kill shelter. Pictured with Robertson is WCHS volunteer Carol Martin. Submitted Photo

Accreditation Maintained

SNOW HILL — The Worcester County Health Department (WCHD) announced it has successfully completed a review process to maintain national accreditation status through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).

The nonprofit PHAB works to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation. In maintaining its accreditation status for another five years, WCHD has demonstrated that it meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures and has the capacity to continue to evolve, improve and advance, thereby becoming increasingly effective at improving the health of the residents of Worcester County.

PHAB’s accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, sets standards against which the nation’s governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.

“We are so pleased to again be recognized by PHAB for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement,” said Rebecca Jones, Health Officer for Worcester County. “We hope this announcement, coming as it does in the midst of our rapidly unfolding public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reassure our community, our partner organizations, our funders and our elected officials that the services we provide are as responsive as possible to the needs of our community. By continuing to improve our services and performance, we can be sure we are meeting the public health needs of those we serve as effectively as possible.”

WCHD achieved national initial accreditation status through PHAB in 2014, after undergoing a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it met a set of quality standards and measures.

“We are extremely pleased to be at the point in the accreditation program where the Worcester County Health Department, along with many others, are successfully maintaining their five-year accreditation status through PHAB,” said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert. “In so doing, these health departments are assuring their communities that the value of accreditation is long-term — not a one-time recognition — and that continual improvement is the hallmark of a 21st century organization.”

New Director Announced

SALISBRY — SHORE UP! Inc. has hired a new director for its Housing and Community Development. William Barclay, a native of Philadelphia, Pa.. Barclay will direct the agency’s Energy Assistance and Weatherization programs.

Barclay most recently served as the Transportation Supervisor for Valley Proteins in Linkwood, Md. where he supervised 36 drivers. Barclay’s ingenuity also led to his creation of a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training manual for new and current employees. Barclay also recently worked for Wor-Wic Community College as a CDL trainer.

The Salisbury resident has previous experience as superintendent of operations for the city of Cambridge; facilities manager/dock master for the city of Salisbury; marina manager for the city of Salisbury; and commissioner, head coach and driver for the Salvation Army.

Ironically, Barclay worked as an intern at SHORE UP! from 2008 to 2009 in the same department he now oversees — Housing and Community Development.

“William has nearly 15 years of government experience and will be an asset to SHORE UP!,” says Chief Executive Officer Freddy L. Mitchell. “We needed someone with a varied background who can continue to strengthen two extremely important programs.”

The Energy Assistance Program supports over 7,000 individuals and/or families annually in the payment of current and delinquent electric bills. The Weatherization program assists eligible low-to-moderate income households to lower their energy costs. Home improvements, home repairs and energy audits are examples of work completed by the Weatherization office to help lower utility bills.

Apprentice Appointment

BERLIN — Beach Memories in Berlin has appointed Steven Seiler to the role of glass apprentice.

Seiler grew up in Salisbury and attended Salisbury Christian School. He later went on to graduate in fine arts from Salisbury University in 2019, with a concentration in hot glass. His senior exposition glass work was awarded best in 3D, non-painting or drawing.

Seiler’s duties entail all aspects of Beach Memories glass making including the popular live daily public demonstrations under a 2000 degree lamp-work bead making torch.

“I love demonstrating for the public and providing our store visitors some of the history behind the evolution of fine glasswork,” Seiler said.

When not on the torch, he can be found instructing Berlin ‘Shroom nightlight glass mushroom making classes offered to the public and, assisting Artist In Residence Michele Krempa, owner of Beach Memories, in bringing new designs in glass to fruition expanding offerings to retail and wholesale customers alike.

Restaurant Team Named

REHOBOTH BEACH — Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced the opening management team for the hospitality company’s newest location, Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island.

“I could not be prouder of this team,” Kammerer said. “They are a talented group who represent our company culture. They are also superior leaders, and I know they’re up for the challenge of opening a restaurant.”

Seasoned SoDel Concepts veterans Lauren Bohager-Herlihy, a director of operations, and Ronnie Burkle, a corporate chef, will lead the team.

Bohager-Herlihy joined SoDel Concepts in 2011. As director of operations, she’s overseen Catch 54 and Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria.

Burkle, a winner of the Best Chef in Sussex County award, began working with SoDel in 2011. He was a sous chef and then executive chef before being promoted to corporate chef. He’s overseen the kitchens for numerous SoDel restaurants.

Charles Armstrong, the executive chef, has been with the company since 2013. He’s worked at several SoDel Concepts’ restaurants, most recently Catch 54.

Armstrong will work closely with Brittany Gross, general manager. Gross, who grew up in Pasadena, joined SoDel Concepts in 2020. Gross previously managed Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Bethany.

Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island is the third fish camp location. The second is in Lewes.