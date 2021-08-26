BERLIN – Plans for the replacement of the windows at town hall in Berlin are moving forward.

The Berlin Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to accept a $43,635 bid for the replacement of the windows at town hall.

Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood told the council that when bids were sought for the work earlier this summer, six companies had bid on the work. Five of those bids, which ranged from $43,635 to $98,000, were on time. The low bid came from Salisbury company J.T. Construction and Home Improvement. References offered positive comments about the company’s previous projects.

“They spoke very highly of him,” Fleetwood said.

He added that the project would involve the replacement of 37 windows at town hall. The work will include the sealing and painting of the windows as well as the replacement of any rotten wood surrounding them.

Councilman Dean Burrell questioned whether the windows at the Berlin Planning Department building behind town hall were being replaced as well. Fleetwood said they were not but that that building was getting a new roof this year.

The window replacement is subject to approval by the Berlin Historic District Commission. When asked if there was a backup plan in case the commission didn’t approve the windows, Mayor Zack Tyndall said the replacement windows wouldn’t compromise the integrity of the building. He’s optimistic the commission will approve the windows in October.

“I think we’ll have good success,” he said.

The town has $50,000 in the budget for the window replacement work and plans to apply for a façade grant to help reduce the final cost.