Agritourism Bill Viewed As 'Huge Step Forward To Support Farmers' SNOW HILL – County officials approved legislation last week meant to allow for more agritourism throughout Worcester County. The Worcester County Commissioners last week voted 4-2 to approve a text amendment that creates a new definition for agritourism and agricultural alcohol production, which will be permitted as a special exception use in the A-1 and…

Berlin Planners Delay Call On 33-Unit Townhome Project BERLIN – The Berlin Planning Commission delayed a decision regarding townhouses proposed for Maple Avenue after hearing traffic and drainage concerns from area residents. The commission last week agreed to table a decision regarding a 33-unit townhouse project proposed for Maple Avenue. Commission members said they wanted the town to consider the need for a…

Winning White Marlin Worth $1M For Local Fishing Team; Salisbury Restaurant Owner Reels In Beauty OCEAN CITY -- There was no shortage of amazing stories in the 30th MidAtlantic Tournament last week, including a new state-record blue marlin, but the story of the winning first-place 82-pound white marlin caught by a local angler and crew was no less interesting. The MidAtlantic, which played out in Ocean City and Cape May,…