Things I Like – August 27, 2021

by

Watching the families’ reactions at Surfers Healing

Counting down to the NFL

Seeing changes in my kids

How each sunrise/sunset is different

When an injury is not as bad as it looks initially

Fall sports practices

A flat brick sidewalk

Look of fresh pavement

People in recovery sharing their stories

Remembering mix tapes

Embracing, not fearing, change

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.