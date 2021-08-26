Corey Davis, president of Swim Ocean City, presented a $3,500 check this week to Kathleen T. Bechtold of Johns Hopkins Brain and Stroke Rehabilitation Program.

OCEAN CITY — On Monday, Aug. 23, Swim Ocean City founder Corey Davis presented a $3,500 check to Johns Hopkins Brain and Stroke Rehabilitation Program during lunch at Boxcar on Main in downtown Berlin.

In June 2006, Davis was in a serious motorcycle accident in which he sustained a lacerated kidney, crushed pelvis, dislocated bones in his hand, a separated shoulder and significant cognitive impairments due to traumatic brain injury (TBI). After six months of treatment by a team of five professionals at Johns Hopkins, led by neuropsychologist Dr. Kate Bechtold, Davis’ determination and the efforts of the rehabilitation program allowed him to stand on his own two feet again – a remarkable recovery given the predictions that he would be wheelchair-bound for the rest of his life.

To give back to the Johns Hopkins program that helped him return to his previously active lifestyle, Davis conceived the idea of an open water swim challenge in his native Ocean City to raise funds for the Brain and Stroke Rehabilitation Program, increase awareness of traumatic brain injuries and recovery, and promote the positive effects that sports have on the brain and the body.

“Today I was treated to lunch and was able to show my appreciation to Johns Hopkins. Ocean Games was able to give funds to the neuro-rehab program and also a study they’re working on with returning to life after TBI.” said Davis.

Bechtold and Dr. Durga Roy of Johns Hopkins are investigating the cognitive and mental health outcomes from traumatic brain injury (TBI). They are interested in the symptoms, such as headaches, fatigue and memory and other cognitive problems and the development of depression, anxiety that can lead to long-term problems getting back to work, school, and daily life after TBI.

Every July, Swim Ocean City hosts Ocean Games – a competitive open water nine-mile and three-mile swim along the shoreline of Ocean City. The funds raised from this event support local charities and families and Johns Hopkins Brain and Stroke Rehabilitation Program. Since its debut in 2013, the Ocean Games has raised over $150,000. Ocean Games is widely supported through grants and many local Ocean City businesses. For more information, please visit www.oceangamesusa.org.