OCEAN CITY — Comedian and car enthusiast Jay Leno’s scheduled performance in Ocean City set for October has been cancelled, event promoters confirmed on Tuesday.

Leno was scheduled to present his stand-up routine at the Performing Arts Center in the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on Oct. 6-7 in conjunction with the Endless Summer Cruisin event. Ocean City Concerts confirmed on Tuesday Leno’s scheduled performances in Ocean City had been cancelled.

The cancellation comes after the concert was moved because of COVID-related issues. Leno was first scheduled to appear last fall at the Performing Arts Center, but the show was postponed and moved to May during the spring Cruisin event. With the pandemic still lingering, that May show was moved to this Oct. 6-7. On Tuesday, Ocean City Concerts promoter Bob Rothermel said the October shows had been cancelled for a variety of reasons, not all related to the pandemic.

“After all of the attempts to reschedule because of the pandemic, the date just didn’t work for them,” he said. “We looked for several play dates, but other conflicts arose, so we mutually decided to start over from square one for future routing.”

It was the second time in as many weeks that a major performance scheduled in Ocean City was postponed or cancelled. Last week, Ocean City Concerts announced country music star Brad Paisley’s concert scheduled on the beach on Sept. 5 had been rescheduled for June 12, 2022.

Refunds for tickets to the cancelled Jay Leno shows will be issued starting Thursday. Ticket holders should contact the original vendor, either Ticketmaster or the Roland E. Powell Convention Center box office.