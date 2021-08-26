OCEAN CITY- The remnants of Tropical Storm Henri brought good surf conditions for the Delmarva chapter of the Eastern Surfing Association’s last contest of the season last weekend.

The tropical storm churned up good-sized waves without the typical sloppy, post-storm conditions, creating a near-perfect set-up for the Delmarva ESA fourth and final contest of the summer series last weekend. In the open shortboard finals, Kai Sommers finished first, Gavin Bren was second, Malonga Chatel was third, Austin Bren was fourth, Joey Biasotto was fifth and Luke Veirs was sixth.

In the menehune final, Seamus Orth was first, Kallea Eleazer was second, and Gunnar Ryall was third. In the junior menehune final, Austin Bren was first, Kai Sommers was second, Malonga Chatel finished third, Luke Veirs was fourth, Charlie May was fifth and Cole Veirs was sixth.

In the junior longboard final, Morgan Cushing was first, Dillon Scopp was second, Seamus Orth was third and Eli Jerns was fourth. In the open longboard final, Austin Bren was first, Morgan Cushing finished second, Eli Jerns was third, Logan Dawson was fourth, and Aria DiLiberto was fifth.

In the open bodyboard finals, Sam Butz was first, Eli Jerns was second, Seamus Orth was third, Ashton Evans was fourth, Wesley Masenoir was fifth and Canton Ryall was sixth. In the legends final, Brian Gloyd was first, Travis Martin was second, Craig Garfield was third, Patrick Gryska was fourth and Tony Evans finished fifth.

In the boys’ under-16 final, Gavin Bren was first, Malonga Chatel was second, Joey Biasoto was third, Logan Dawson was fourth, Jonah McCann was fifth, and Dillon Scopp was sixth.

In the boys’ under-14 final, Gavin Bren was first, Seamus Orth was second, Christian Winter was third, Cruz Henson was fourth, Reef Henson was fifth and Nathan Masenoir was sixth. Christian Henson finished first in the boys’ under-12 final, while Reef Henson was second, Gunnar Ryall was third, Kade Chester was fourth, and Wesley Masenoir was fifth.

Alexandra Dawson finished first in the junior women’s final, while Ashley Kim was second, Samantha LeCrone was third, Aria DiLiberto was fourth, Alexandra Dawson was fifth, Meara Johnson was sixth, and Kallea Eleazer was seventh.

In the girls’ under-14 final, Luca Russo was first, and Kallea Eleazer was second. In the girls’ under-16 final, Luca Russo finished first, Alexandra Dawson was second, Ashley Kim was third and Jayden Scopp was fourth.

In the women’s final, Aria DiLberto was first and Meara Johnson was second. Tom Pastirik took first in the grand legends final, while John Schnepel was first in the men’s final and Craig Garfield was first in the legends final.