SNOW HILL – A weeks-long virtual River Rally will kick off next week.

From Saturday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 26, the Lower Shore Land Trust (LSLT) will hold its 2nd Annual River Rally, an event to raise funds for local conservation efforts.

“We are giving people an incentive to go out, log their miles for a great cause and explore areas they haven’t been before, said Kate Patton, LSLT executive director.

Last year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lower Shore Land Trust launched a virtual rendition of its annual River Rally. Patton said this week that event was so successful, the organization decided to continue in a virtual format this year.

“There are so many options in how people can participate,” she said.

During its first two years, LSLT’s annual River Rally was held along the Pocomoke River in Snow Hill. For one day, participants learned about the Lower Shore’s natural resources through information tables, kayak and riverboat trips and various other activities.

Last year, however, participants were encouraged to complete the River Rally on their own by exploring the waterways and trails in Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties and beyond throughout the month of September.

“The idea is to encourage people to paddle, bike or hike as many miles as they are capable,” Patton said. “They can do it in one day or over many days.”

Patton noted the format for this year’s virtual River Rally will be similar to last year’s event, and participants will be able to choose their own trails and waterways to paddle, hike or bike.

“This is an opportunity for us to not only show the great work the counties have been doing, but to celebrate how much conservation work has been done,” she said.

By registering, participants will receive a T-shirt, interactive map and suggestions for smart phone apps that will track mileage. And while the organization has highlighted different trails in the three counties, Patton noted participants do not need to log their miles on the Lower Shore.

“The goal is to get out there, have fun and feel good,” she said.

Patton noted that the LSLT fundraiser will be held over the course of three weeks and will end on World Rivers Day, Sept. 26.

“The water and land are so interconnected because what we do on land impacts what happens in our waters …,” she said. “We want to teach people to be good stewards of the land.”

For more information on the River Rally, or to register online, visit lowershorelandtrust.org. Prizes will be awarded to paddlers, hikers and bikers who log the most miles.