SALISBURY – With a smaller footprint and additional safety measures, organizers are gearing up for the return of the National Folk Festival

The 80th National Folk Festival will return to downtown Salisbury next month after a year’s hiatus. Organizers say the event, scheduled for Sept. 10-12, will feature four stages, several food and beverage offerings, and performances and demonstrations from more than 200 artists.

“It feels wonderful to be back together again,” said Caroline O’Hare, local manager for the National Folk Festival. “We’ve had a swell of support from our community and our sponsors. They are ready to come back … safety and respectfully.”

The National Folk Festival – a free, outdoor event produced by the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) – celebrates arts, culture and heritage through live performances, workshops, demonstrations, children’s activities and more.

In its first two events held in Salisbury, the festival reportedly attracted hundreds of thousands of attendees and generated millions of dollars in total economic impact. Last year, however, organizers were forced to suspend planning for the 80th National Folk Festival in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now returning for the third and final year of its residency in Salisbury, O’Hare said the National Folk Festival has been modified to protect the artists, staff, volunteers and attendees. She noted some areas – including the dance pavilion, festival marketplace and family area – have been removed from this year’s event.

“What we’ve done, however, is spread out seating and allowed for more dancing in the streets, if you will,” she said. “We also have some family centered performances and demonstrations at the Maryland Traditions Family Folklife area.”

O’Hare added that organizers are also asking attendees to wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands and get vaccinated. She added that the Wicomico County Health Department, in coordination with the Maryland Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will offer free COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination tent throughout the weekend.

“They can walk right up,” she said. “No appointment necessary.”

While acknowledging that this year’s festival footprint will be smaller, O’Hare said there will be no shortage of performers.

“It will be a full lineup,” she said. “I think we have over 200 performers and demonstrators. We also have some larger groups coming this year as well, like the U.S. Army Blues.”

O’Hare noted the National Folk Festival is a great event to discover artists and genres of music. Organizers say music and dance traditions from every part of the country are recognized.

“People should come out because it’s a celebration like no other,” she said. “It’s free, it’s fun and it’s family friendly.”

The National Folk Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 10, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, from noon to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 12, from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, or to view the complete performance schedule, visit nationalfolkfestival.com.

“Not only does the festival mean tens of millions of dollars in direct spending into our economy, but it also builds civic pride and showcases what we can do when we come together …,” O’Hare said. “We’re just so happy to come together and celebrate together again in downtown Salisbury.”