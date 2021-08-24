Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – Thousands of Jeep owners are rolling into the region this week for Ocean City Jeep Week.

“Jeep Week is a great event because of the participants,” said event organizer Brad Hoffman. “Because of you, the vendors. You, the sponsors and partners, and because of you, the larger Jeep community. It’s an honor to host every one of you. Let the Jeeps

roll on the sand in Ocean City.”

The sunrise Beach Crawl is a mainstay of Jeep Week, where participants get to drive their Jeep right on the beach. Vehicles stage at Jolly Roger and crawl 2.5 miles south from 29th Street to the Inlet parking lot. Jeep owners love to get their pictures taken as they cross under the Pier and wave.

The newest event at Jeep Week is the KICKER Sand Course. According to Hoffman, his team has meticulously crafted a special set of obstacles right on the beach sand, with whoop-de-doos, sand mounds and modest moguls all in the shadow of the world-famous Ocean City Boardwalk at Somerset Street. This event brings cheers, laughter and smiles to participants as they traverse what we like to call a roller coaster for Jeeps.

In addition, further west outside of Ocean City, brave drivers can test their skills at Jeep Jam, where the team from C.C. Customs has erected a top-level challenge course filled with boulders, logs, concrete steps, and more. The public is welcome to come watch Jeeps tackle these incredible obstacles from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. Jeep Jam also includes a forest trail ride that circles its home at the MAYS Sports complex in Pittsville.

The hub of Ocean City Jeep Week is at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, home to a 4×4 expo that is open to the public. Even if you don’t have a Jeep, attendees are welcome to come to the Vendor Village for tires, rims, modifications, and more. Major national brands including KICKER, Westin, Trick Trucks, The Wheel Group, C.C. Customs, and more will be on-site with factory representatives ready to help with sales, service and installations. Anything you can think of that relates to 4x4s and off-roading, you’ll find it at the Vendor Village.

There’s always something to do at Jeep Week, even after hours. It starts with a kickoff Deck Party on Thursday at Alley Oops at 131st Street from 5:30-7:30 p.m. where Jeepers will revel in the camaraderie of family and community. The deck party is sponsored by KICKER Audio and Live Wire Media & Events. A party at Jeep Jam on Saturday night will wrap up the event with live music from 5-7 p.m.

“Our thanks go out to Mayor Rick Meehan and the town council, along with the town’s Special Events and Public Works staff, plus our beach patrol, the convention center staff, and our incredible police and fire departments,” said Hoffman. “We spend all year coordinating with the town personnel and they always tell us how Jeep Week is one of their favorite annual events.”