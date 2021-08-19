Worcester Tax Manager Retires With 29 Years of Service

Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino thanks retiring Tax Manager Laura Beauchamp during a ceremony commemorating her 29-year career with Worcester County Government. Beauchamp has played an integral role in the overall management of the Treasurer’s Office, where she was responsible for 10 staff tasked with the billing and collection of more than $200 million in property taxes each year. For her extensive knowledge, professionalism and integrity, she has earned the respect of her coworkers, the commissioners, and area residents and property owners.