Things I Like – August 20, 2021

by

Finding sand everywhere this time of year

Night pool dips

Seeing national music acts 20 minutes from home

west o bottle shop

Hitting the beach early in the day

Seedless watermelon

Getting lucky with a parking spot

Poke tuna bowls

A kid’s excitement for catching waves

Solar lights that actually work

Watching adults act like kids

An excited dog at meal time

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.