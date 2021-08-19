Showell Park Cuts Ribbon On New Concession Stand; Kicks Off Outdoor Movie Night

Worcester County officials cut the ribbon on the new concession stand at Showell Park to kick off outdoor movie night on the ballfields. Those pictured include, from left, Program Managers Kelly Buchanan and Hunter Nelson, Recreation and Parks Director Kelly Rados, Commissioners Chip Bertino and Ted Elder and Allen Swiger. The event included free games and an outdoor movie night on the ballfield, which culminated with a showing of The Sand Lot and a laser show.