David William McKay

OCEAN CITY — David William McKay, a lifelong waterman, thus the name Captain Dave that most of his fishing buddies called him, passed away from cancer on Saturday,

June 12, at home. He was 69 years old. Born in Baltimore City and raised in Glen Burnie, he was predeceased by his parents, Dolores H Wallace and Carroll M McKay, and brother Stephen McKay.

After graduating in 1971 from Northeast High School in Pasadena, Dave attended trade school and became a licensed electrician, eventually forming his own company. He grew up loving fishing and hunting. This passion for fishing brought him to Ocean City where he, with friends, had a charter business called the Foul Hook. He went on to fish with many others in the charter community. He fished the White Marlin Open many years. Dave was a long-time member of the Ocean City Marlin Club. Dave was known for his good humor, generosity, and kindness to others — always doing for others without asking anything in return.

Dave donated his body to the Maryland Anatomy Board for Science and Research. Donations in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675, Phone number 877-832-6997, Website www.WoundedWarriorProject.org.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Sydney Dean; sister Lydia Jane White; brothers Phillip (Pat) McKay and Carroll McKay and wife Chris; stepdaughter Michele Dodge and her husband Terry and their three children; and many nieces and nephews. And last but not least he is survived by his canine companion, Annie Dean McKay.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

John D. Wingert III

OCEAN CITY — John D. Wingert III, 58, of Ocean City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Born on Feb. 25, 1963 in Hagerstown, John was the son of John D. Wingert, Jr and Rose Marie Palladino Wingert.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons Jackson, Brooks, and Jordan Wingert, as well as a sister, Mary Cordell and husband Brian, a nephew Noah, a niece Sarah, and former wife, Rhonda Schaffer Wingert.

John graduated from Smithsburg High School in 1981 and attended the University of Maryland before moving to Ocean City in 1983. He became the general manager of Harpoon Hanna’s for many years before owning Magnolia’s in Bethany Beach. Besides watching the sunrise over the ocean and relaxing on the beach, John loved spending time with his sons, whom he was very proud of. He was a big sports fan who loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was known for his big heart and will be very much missed by his many friends and family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, Aug. 19. A celebration of life will be held at Skye Bar & Grille on Friday Aug. 20 from 1-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in his memory.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

Joseph Charles Rolland

OCEAN CITY — Joseph Charles (Big Joe) Rolland, age 67, of Ocean City, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at home with his wife, Greta by his side, along with his much-loved pets Roxanne, Pepe and Schmoozie.

Joe was born in Baltimore and was the son of the late Edwin Charles Rolland and Ellen (Whalen) Rolland. Joe met Greta in 1973 at a CYO dance and they were married in 1975. They relished their over 45-year marriage, adored, loved and liked each other, happiest when they were together. Joe suffered a serious health issue 10 years ago which left all his doctors surprised that he survived, so Greta is grateful for her 10 bonus years. Because of his health, they quarantined together since March 2020, seeing no friends or family as his lungs couldn’t survive COVID. They enjoyed the time with just the two of them, having family time every afternoon with a few cocktails, music from their youth, dancing with Pepe and playing ball with Roxanne. Those last months were happy times although Joe’s health was declining. They laughed, loved and enjoyed each other until his heart finally gave out.

Joe was a retired waterman and a member of Ocean City Parrot Head Club, Ocean City Marlin Club, Knights of Columbus, Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645, Sons of the American Legion Post #166 and Moose Lodge #2542. Joe and Greta were passionate about helping people experiencing homelessness, especially veterans. Although Joe had a bad back and knees, he moved condos full of furniture & household goods to newly housed homeless individuals and families through a HUD funded grant. The furniture and household goods were donated by dear friends who were redeveloping condo property. Joe loved seeing the joy on the faces of those receiving the furniture.

Joe and Greta were devoted to their family as they had two sets of parents, not in-laws. Joe’s parents, Pop and Petie lived with them for many years as Pop’s health deteriorated. They first lost Greta’s father and then Pop. Afterwards they spent much time with the “Moms” where the Ocean City house provided a bedroom for each. They cared for their Moms during their long health problems prior to their deaths.

He is survived by his wife, Greta Elise (Leaf) Rolland, his beloved black German shepherd Roxanne, parrot Pepe and Schmoozie, the cat. Also survived by a brother, Lawrence F. Leaf Jr. of Ocean City, and much loved nieces and nephews Denise, Gina, Lisa, Billy, Keith, John Phillip, Shawn, Gino, Dennis, Mirah and Caitlyn. There are also many great nieces and nephews and much loved cousins. Joe and Greta had an extended family of wonderful life-long friends and new dear friends after moving to OC in1997. Joe is also survived by Bidwick family (their dear next-door neighbors), with a special relationship with Kimberly/Princess, two sets of Rohrs families with a special relationship with Bradley, O’Brien families, Beeson family, Patri family, Shiflett family, Craven family, Slemp family, Fotia family, Drocella family, Bosley family, O’Neil family and Robertson family. Joe and Greta had a fun-filled life with much laughter and love, no complaints or regrets, enjoyed many adventures together and traveled much before moving to OC. They then lived on permanent vacation in the home that they loved. They were blessed and grateful to have such a wonderful life with each other filled with happy, joyful memories.

Joe was preceded in death by beloved family members. His brother, Anthony “Tony” Jeffery, sister-in-law, Joyce Jeffery, niece Deanie Calvert who was more like a sister as they were the same age, and other father and mother, Lawrence F. Leaf Sr. and Virginia Leaf who called him their other son.

Services will be private.

Greta wants to express her appreciation for the doctors who cared for Joe in the last years of his life. Dr. Andrea Baier who saved his life, Sue Curry and Dr. AJ. They were so good to Joe, providing him excellent care, compassion, laughter and he looked forward to his visits with them. In his last days, the Town of Ocean City EMS helped Greta so much as did the Ocean City Police Department. She is eternally grateful for the kindness and compassion they showed her when she lost her soulmate. And last, but most important, thanks to Joe’s family, extended family and friends for your time in Joe’s life. He didn’t share with you how ill he was; so many of you are shocked. Rather he laughed until the end, never complained and did not want to worry you. Remember him in happy memories and know that he loved you all.

The family would appreciate living plants or houseplants instead of flowers (after all, Greta was raised with a father who owned a nursery) but would much prefer donations to be made to a Homeless Shelter – HALO, P.O. Box 2227, Salisbury, Md. 21802 (www.halominstry.org/donate), Homeless Veterans Organization – St. James AME Zion Church – Zion House, memo: Karen E. Purnell Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 3082, Salisbury, Md. 21802 or to the Ocean City Fire Department Paramedics, 1409 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com