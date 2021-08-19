Elena McComas recently became a full member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. When her husband Skip McComas was alive, he was a full member and she was an associate member, as is often the case for husband and wife members of the club. After she was the guest speaker at a recent meeting, Past -President Roy Foreman asked her to remain at the front of the group where he presented her with the Appreciation Award her late husband had earned. Skip could not receive his award due to his passing before the end of Foreman’s tenure when awards to members for their service are presented.