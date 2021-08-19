Kiwanis Club Meeting Features Diakonia

by
Kiwanis Club Meeting Features Diakonia

Diakonia, a local temporary shelter located at 12747 Old Bridge Road in West Ocean City, was featured during a recent community meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Above, Diakonia Executive Director Bee Miller is pictured with Club President Steve Cohen after she spoke to the club about what Diakonia is and what it provides.