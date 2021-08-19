This crew of local girls fishing on the Big Stick took first place in the billfish release division of last weekend’s Poor Girl’s Open and earned $136,805 in prize money. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The 27th Poor Girl’s Open last weekend was once again a big success with plenty of fish caught over the three-day event and, most importantly, another big donation to the American Cancer Society.

Sandwiched between the high dollar, high profile White Marlin Open and the Mid-Atlantic Tournament, the Poor Girl’s Open gives the resort area’s lady anglers an opportunity to shine in the spotlight and they did not disappoint again this year. The Poor Girl’s Open was founded by Captain Steve Harman and his wife Pam in 1994 to provide a ladies-only fishing tournament for a worthy cause.

Last weekend, 155 boats and 771 lady anglers participated in the tournament with over $257,000 in prize money doled out to the winners in several categories. Tournament organizers were able to donate $125,000 to the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research.

In the billfish release division, it was the crew on the Big Stick taking first place with eight white marlin releases and one blue marlin release worth a tournament-high $136,805 in prize money. The crew on the Blood Money took second with nine white marlin releases and earned $30,783. The crew on the Max Bet took third with seven white marlin releases and one blue marlin release and earned $20,522.

Angler Allyson Airey on the Roll Groove took first in the dolphin division with a 19.3-pounder and earned $12,760. Chelsea Trimper on the Blood Money took second in the division with a 9.4-pounder and earned $6,156, while Sadie Aiken on the Sea Wolf was third with a 9.3-pounder worth $4,104.

Yvonne Deardorff on the Talkin’ Trash took first place in the tuna division with a 162-pound bigeye and earned $12,760 in prize money. Jen Versuk on the Nauti Norwegian was second with a 60.7-pounder worth $6156, while Stephanie Cubbage on the Southern C’s was third with a 59.6-pounder worth $4,104.

Kelly Rhoten on the Nauti Norwegian was first in the wahoo division with a 65.5-pounder worth $11,502. Erin Howard on the Reel GI was second with a 50.3-pounder worth $5,467, while Brittani Phillips on the Bubblehead was third with a 47.5-pounder worth $3,645. The junior angler award went to Baylie Phillips on the Ohana for a white marlin release worth $2,500.