New Distillery Approved In Berlin BERLIN – Plans for a new distillery on Old Ocean City Boulevard received approval from municipal officials this week. The Berlin Planning Commission on Wednesday approved a site plan for Forgotten 50 Distilling on Old Ocean City Boulevard. The distillery will be located in the former Chesapeake Utilities property near the American Legion. "They're going…

Worcester Commissioners Explore Sports Complex Possibilities SNOW HILL– A sports complex in Worcester County could result in as much as a $24 million economic impact, according to a national management company. On Tuesday, officials from the Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) and AstroTurf Corporation met with the Worcester County Commissioners to share industry information. Eric Sullivan, an SFC representative, said they thought…

Surfers Healing — For Some 'The Best Day Ever' — Returns To Ocean City For 11th Installment OCEAN CITY – Surfers Healing returned to the beaches of Ocean City this week for a day-long surf camp for children with autism. On Wednesday, nearly 200 children with autism, their families and surfers from Hawaii and California gathered on the beach in front of the Castle in the Sand Hotel for the 11th annual…