Art League’s Erica DeHart Latest Painter To Decorate Utility Box

The latest painted utility box completed under the Ocean City Development Corporation’s Public Art Program has been painted in downtown Ocean City by artist Erica DeHart of the Art League of Ocean City.  This public art project is sponsored by The Dough Roller (Kevin Gibbs is pictured with the artist) and is located on S. Division Street, just east of the Boardwalk. Delmarva Power provided approval to the OCDC to use this utility box as part of its OCDC Public Art Program. PPG Paints on 8th Street provided some of the paint and paint materials used for this project.