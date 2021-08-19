American Legion Donations Total $176,000 For The Year

American Legion Post 166 closed out its fiscal year June 30 with donations to charitable and community organizations totaling $176,000, despite having limited capacity for part of the year because of COVID-19 restrictions. The donation was made possible from slot machine proceeds generated at the post. The total disbursed was greater than donations made in each of the previous two fiscal years. Holding the ceremonial check showing contributions for last fiscal year are Post 166 officers Bo Spicer, chair of the Donations Committee; George Barstis, treasurer; and Tom Wengert, commander. Submitted Photos