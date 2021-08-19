Mike Marshall, left, and his mother, Dee Marshall, honored Dee’s late husband and Mike’s father, Charles “Chuck” Marshall Jr., by naming a room for him in Fulton-Owen Hall at Wor-Wic Community College. Submitted Photo

Marshall Family Patriarch

SALISBURY — Members of the Marshall family recently made a $150,000 pledge to name the Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Laboratory at Wor-Wic Community College for Charles “Chuck” Marshall Jr., who founded Marshall Hotels & Resorts in Salisbury in 1980.

A former hotel and restaurant administration student at Oklahoma State University, Chuck Marshall founded the company after many successful years of managing various hotels and restaurants. It has grown to be one of the nation’s largest hotel management companies.

The donation made by Chuck’s wife, Dee, and their son, Mike, will enhance the college’s ability to teach on the latest state-of-the art equipment.

“My dad was very concerned about the education of our youth and especially concerned about bringing the next generation into the hospitality industry,” Mike said. “He often helped younger employees with financial assistance to promote their industry growth.”

The college offers one associate degree and two certificate programs in hotel-motel-restaurant management, as well as degree and certificate programs in culinary arts and a variety of non-credit hospitality and culinary courses.

Designation Earned

SALISBURY — Michael Sise, Certified Financial Planner™ and Partner with CFS, Inc. (Comprehensive Financial Solutions), has earned his Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) designation.

Issued by The American College, ChFC® covers a list of requirements for financial advisors, from knowledge on tax and retirement planning to special needs advising, wealth management, insurance, and more. This marks the fifth accreditation or designation for Sise.

Sise has been with the firm for 5 years, and recently became partner in 2019. He is a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and Liberty University began his career as a financial advisor in 2013. He achieved the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) designation, as well as the (CSSCS) Certified in Social Security Claiming Strategies designation, is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary®, he holds the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA®) credential and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. Serving as planning specialist and lead strategist on the CFS Investment Committee, Sise has excellent perspective of the granular details of client relationships, as well as a strong grasp of the overall trends of our portfolios and investment philosophy.

Sise worked as an adjunct professor at Salisbury University’s Perdue School of Business for two years, teaching Retirement Planning. He lives in Berlin with his wife Allison, and their daughters, Magnolia and Annie.

New Principal Named

BERLIN — Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School is busy preparing for the new school year with new principal, Trinette Stillman, at the helm. After an extensive search last

spring, Stillman was named the fourth principal to serve at the school in its 18 years of operation.

Stillman’s career journey began as “one of self-discovery and acceptance of change,” she shares. “As with so many young people, I entered my undergraduate studies not knowing what I wanted to do with my life. I had a curiosity of the world and how things worked. I felt I was strong in science and math, so I pursued a package engineering degree from Michigan State University. After entering the work force, I expanded on my education and received a MS in business degree from Johns Hopkins University. … I’m proud to be a Catholic educator, and I’m excited to share my experiences with the MBS community.”

Leading the school into this next chapter, Stillman continues to gain a strong understanding of the vision and goals of MBS. This will enable her to help define the strengths and weaknesses, set future initiatives for growth and continue to enable our students to be high achievers.

“MBS is known for its dedicated teachers who are empowered to utilize a STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) approach in their teaching. In addition, we rely on our families and volunteers to bring exciting opportunities to our students. During this last year with Covid, it made it difficult to utilize this approach. We are hoping this year that we can further develop these initiatives,” said Stillman.

OP Chamber Relocating

BERLIN — The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce has announced it will be relocating its office to 11047 Racetrack Road and will be creating more of a community focused business center.

With a private conference room, additional office space, Wi-Fi, information center, and open-door policy, the chamber hopes to provide a more formal temporary work space for those working from home or organizations in need of meeting space. Plus, the Ocean Downs Casino and Racetrack Information Center will be a tremendous resource to residents and visitors.

An official grand and ribbon cutting will be announced for a later date.

Study’s Data Promising

SALISBURY — In late 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, TidalHealth’s Richard A. Henson Research Institute was asked to participate in a clinical trial of a new treatment for the virus. After significant medical review by TidalHealth’s pulmonary experts, the team agreed to support the trial. Ultimately, TidalHealth provided 40 percent of the data for the study, and now that the results are being analyzed, it appears that the treatment may be quite successful, and may have even helped COVID-19 patients in our community survive.

“TidalHealth Peninsula Regional enrolled 49 patients over a two-month period. They were all significantly ill with COVID-19-induced respiratory distress,” said Robert Joyner, Robert L. Joyner, Jr, Director of the TidalHealth Richard A. Henson Research Institute. “Patients who received the study drug plus standard of care were treated daily for five days or until they were discharged from the hospital, and importantly, not a single person enrolled on the study at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional died from COVID-19.”

Partner Therapeutics, Inc. created the protocol to deliver inhaled Leukine in their iLeukPulm clinical trial. The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 disease produces respiratory failure by destroying lung tissue through excessive inflammation and damage to the normal lung immune response. Leukine has the potential to limit destruction of lung cells and restore normal function in the damaged alveoli.

The first official analysis of the data shows that inhaled Leukine added to standard of care improved oxygenation significantly over standard of care alone. “The current theory is that Leukine limits the destruction of lung cells and restores normal immune function in the lungs,” Joyner explained.

TidalHealth’s research team overcame unusual hurdles to bring the treatment to patients. For example, a handwritten signature is required for patients to participate in clinical trials, but pen and paper were not permitted to leave the room of a patient with COVID-19 at the time. A secure, HIPAA-compliant procedure to transmit a photo of the signed document had to be developed. In addition, the iLeukPulm drug needed to be prepared in a sterile environment and then transported to the patient’s room for delivery by a respiratory therapist, while remaining perfectly sterile. The processes TidalHealth created to ensure safety were shared by Partner Therapeutics on a national basis to other participating hospitals.

“To offer the iLeukPulm clinical trial at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, a high level of interprofessional collaboration across many clinical departments had to be achieved. This was a magnitude of cooperation that had never been attempted by the Research Institute in the past,” Joyner said. “It included Respiratory Therapy, Nursing, Pharmacy, Information Services among many others. We are thankful to all of the staff who participated, as well as our patients who agreed to be part of the trial to help future patients.”