OCEAN CITY — A major music festival could be coming to Ocean City in September 2022 after resort officials this week gave conceptual approval to a significant promoter for the proposed event.

During Monday’s Mayor and Council meeting, Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo presented conceptual plans for a significant music festival in Ocean City in September 2022. Perlozzo explained he has been working with promoters from C3 Presents and its found Tim Sweetwood on the concept of bringing a major three-day music festival to the resort on September 23-25 in 2022.

Perlozzo said C3 Presents is internationally known for the concerts, festivals and events it produces.

“They are an international promotions company that does large-scale events around the country such as Lollapalooza in Chicago, the NFL draft and others,” he said. “They book arenas, festivals and theaters and his request is to bring a first-class music festival here to Ocean City in September 2022.”

Perlozzo said he has been working with C3 Presents and Sweetwood over much of the summer on the concept for a music festival in Ocean City. The details at this point are few, including the entertainment lineup and the venue or venues, for example. Perlozzo and Sweetwood on Monday were merely looking for conceptual approval for the proposed event.

“After numerous discussions over the last month-and-a-half or so, our recommendation is a favorable approval for the concept of this music festival,” he said. “We believe we have a first-class opportunity here unlike anything we’ve seen in Ocean City.”

Council Secretary Tony DeLuca made a motion to approve the event conceptually with the details to be ferreted out during event planning.

“This sounds great,” he said. “With his background and the things he’s involved in, it sounds first-class all the way.”

Councilman John Gehrig tacitly pointed out the proposed dates for the event coincide with the unsanctioned pop-up car rally in late September.

“I guess you’re aware of what goes on here that weekend?” he said, to which the promoter nodded he understood.

Mayor Rick Meehan praised C3 Presents and Sweetwood for bringing the event to the resort.

“Thank you for coming to Ocean City,” he said. “If you can create a partnership to bring that type of entertainment and festival to Ocean City, we can define our weekends and define what we want to do here in Ocean City. I think it’s excellent.”