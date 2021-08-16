OCEAN CITY – Two local nonprofits are teaming up to host a Walk for Recovery event next month.

In recognition of National Recovery Month, the Atlantic Club and Worcester Goes Purple Warriors Against Addiction are joining together to host the 10th Annual Walk for Recovery on Sept. 12.

Event Co-Chair Colleen Wareing said proceeds from the walk will be used to support the local recovery community, as well as scholarships for those affected by addiction.

“This event does two major things for the community,” she said. “It demonstrates that there’s hope and that people can recover … The second thing is that any funds generated from this go back to Worcester County recovery services to fight against addiction.”

Wareing said this year’s event will start at the Ocean City Inlet beginning at 9 a.m. The walk, she noted, goes to the end of the Boardwalk and back.

“However, they can walk whatever amount is best for them,” she added.

The walk will also offer a virtual component this year, Wareing said. She explained those who register for the virtual event can walk anywhere, anytime between Sept. 1 and Sept. 12.

“Last year was completely virtual,” she said. “This year, we wanted to give people the option if they didn’t feel comfortable being out and about to do a virtual participation.”

Wareing said online registration and additional information on this year’s walk can be found on the Atlantic Club’s website. Day-of registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

“The great part of this is Hope4Recovery halfway house is also involved, and we support them as well as our own Worcester Goes Purple and the Atlantic Club through these funds,” she said. “We want to partner to make sure we are serving as many needs through these local nonprofits.”

Wareing, an Atlantic Club board member, said recovery services are greatly needed in Worcester County, as overdose deaths have increased throughout the pandemic.

“What happened is many people in recovery became isolated during the pandemic,” she explained. “Most places ceased with in-person meetings, and the thing that makes long-term recovery possible is fellowship with others … They are calling it the second epidemic. That’s why it’s so important to do what we do.”

Wareing noted the Atlantic Club remained open throughout the pandemic, and support services continued with the appropriate safety measures. She added the success of long-term recovery not only depends on getting treatment, but being in community with others.

“Recovery is a lifetime process and with each year of sobriety the chance of relapse declines,” she said. “The relapse rate for substance abuse disorders is estimated to be 40-60%. This rate however is similar to other chronic diseases such as hypertension or asthma. Recovery clubs such as The Atlantic Club offers socialization activities, 24-hour peer support and ongoing 12 step meetings which contribute to success in the third stage of treatment, maintaining abstinence. In a study of 2,000 recovering persons, when asked to rank which relapse prevention strategies were the most helpful, lifestyle changes were cited as number one.”

For more information on the annual Walk for Recovery, or any of the other events planned for National Recovery month, visit www.atlanticclubocmd.org. Additional questions can be directed to Wareing at 410-430-6896.

“September is Recovery Month and Worcester Goes Purple has quite a few events coming up …,” she said. “We’ll be registering for any event associated with recovery between now and the walk.”