ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A troubling situation takes a positive turn and moves toward a resolution that should please you and your supporters. Meanwhile, make time to deal with new domestic issues.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s a good time to reassess your goals and consider shifting directions. Remember to keep an open mind and be prepared to make changes as new opportunities arise.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Rely on your strong Mercury aspect to help you close that communication gap before it becomes too wide to cross. A sibling or other family member has news.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You’re about to get off that emotional roller coaster and start experiencing more stability than you’ve been used to. This is a good time to let someone new into your life.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Good news: A trusted friend comes through for you. But you still need to shed that last scrap of self-doubt and once more become the cool, confident Cat we all know and love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Things should be getting back to a less hectic pace. Enjoy the more peaceful atmosphere. You earned it. But don’t forget about those still-unresolved issues.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A more positive family relationship develops as misunderstandings are explained away. A job situation appears promising, but check it out before you act on it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Congratulations. That on-the-job situation is working out as you’d hoped. Now’s a good time to relax and to enjoy the company of family and close friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You might feel as if you’re caught in an emotional tug-of-war. But don’t be rushed into a decision on either side. Wait for more facts before you act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The Goat’s usually high level of self-confidence is brimming over these days. This should help you deal with a situation that you’ve avoided for far too long. Go for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Relationships become more intense. But be careful not to be pushed into decisions you’re not comfortable with. Remember: You’re the one in charge of your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You need to show more confidence in your ability to reach your goals. Make that long-delayed decision, and avoid floundering around in a sea of self-doubt.

BORN THIS WEEK: Although you appear to be strongly opinionated, you can also be open to other ideas — so long as they are presented with logic and clarity.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.