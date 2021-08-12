ASSATEAGUE -- A juvenile grey seal rescued from the beach in Delaware in April was released on Wednesday from Assateague State Park after completing a lengthy rehabilitation at the National Aquarium. Back on April 19, a juvenile grey seal, now known affectionately as Tom Sawyer, in keeping with the National Aquarium Animal Care and Rescue…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY -- Maryland’s highest court denied Ocean City’s appeal in its long-standing dispute with Worcester County over the tax differential issue. In January 2019, after years of veiled threats over the tax differential, or tax setoff, Ocean City filed a petition for declaratory judgment against Worcester County on the long-standing matter. In its simplest…
Read More »
SNOW HILL – Outdoor music, crafts, games and demonstrations will highlight the first ever Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town. The Furnace Town Historic Site will host its inaugural Renaissance Faire Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials are hopeful the event will help renew interest in the Snow…
Read More »
OCEAN PINES – A Worcester County Circuit Court judge has granted a temporary restraining order suspending the association’s board election until a decision is reached on the eligibility status of disqualified candidate Rick Farr. On Tuesday, Judge Beau Oglesby signed a temporary restraining order prohibiting the counting of ballots and certification of election results as…
Read More »