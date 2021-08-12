Young Seal Released After Rehabilitation ASSATEAGUE -- A juvenile grey seal rescued from the beach in Delaware in April was released on Wednesday from Assateague State Park after completing a lengthy rehabilitation at the National Aquarium. Back on April 19, a juvenile grey seal, now known affectionately as Tom Sawyer, in keeping with the National Aquarium Animal Care and Rescue… Read More »

High Court Denies Ocean City’s Tax Differential Appeal OCEAN CITY -- Maryland’s highest court denied Ocean City’s appeal in its long-standing dispute with Worcester County over the tax differential issue. In January 2019, after years of veiled threats over the tax differential, or tax setoff, Ocean City filed a petition for declaratory judgment against Worcester County on the long-standing matter. In its simplest… Read More »

Furnace Town Planning First Renaissance Faire SNOW HILL – Outdoor music, crafts, games and demonstrations will highlight the first ever Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town. The Furnace Town Historic Site will host its inaugural Renaissance Faire Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials are hopeful the event will help renew interest in the Snow… Read More »