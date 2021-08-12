Things I Like – August 13, 2021

The occasional rainy weekend day

Peyton Manning commercials

When there is sleep at a ‘sleepover’

Drama-free days

A lab’s love of the ocean

Cold fruit on the beach

Hearing giggles from my kid’s room

Freshly mulched flower beds

Squirrel-resistant bird feeders

Computer-free weekends

A cold beer from the bottom of a cooler

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.