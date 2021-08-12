Pocomoke Artist Turns Talent On Ocean City Utility Boxes

by
Artist Lamont Hall of Pocomoke City recently turned an Ocean City utility box into a work of art. The box is located in front of the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 94th St. bayside. Hall, who will be attending his final year at the Pratt Institute in New York, was inspired by the legend of Prometheus bringing fire and knowledge to mankind. Submitted Photos