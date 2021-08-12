OCEAN CITY — Ocean City’s festival focusing on artistic expression, ArtX, will bring additional opportunities for creative experiences to the beach next weekend.

On Aug. 21–22, the outdoor event takes over Northside Park and its vast 58 acres. Surrounding the scenic lagoon, ArtX offers an endless list of opportunities to create, purchase and enjoy different genres of art, from simple and fun to professional and inspiring.

“The Town of Ocean City Special Events Department, in partnership with the Art League of Ocean City, produce ArtX as a primarily free event to inspire creativity, nurture artistic drive and promote art and culture in a variety of mediums,” said Special Events Director Frank Miller. “Visitors can enjoy free live music all day and the OC Film Festival will feature local producer films on an outdoor LED screen both days of the event. In addition, ArtX will include artisan work for sale covering classic and unique categories such as photography, sculpting, painting, ceramics, drawing, glass, and much more.”

On Saturday evening, ArtX hosts a night of great music with a free concert by The Dave Matthews Tribute Band. Since 2004, the band is the only nationally touring tribute to the Dave Matthews Band. This five-piece ensemble strives to pay homage to their famous counterparts by matching the excitement, energy, intensity and intimacy of a live show. The outdoor concert begins at 8 p.m.

“Northside Park presents the perfect bayside environment for this progressive art and music festival,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “Visitors can stroll throughout the park, shop, take in sculpture installations, enjoy food, beverages and live performances. It’s a fun event for family members of all ages and interests.”

ArtX hours are Saturday, Aug. 21, noon to 8 p.m. with a concert at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event offers food and beverage selections including beer and wine. It’s an opportunity for a gathering of friends and families alike to discover the artist within and create great Ocean City memories. ArtX is a pet-friendly event.

The event is quickly followed by Sundaes in the Park starting at 7 p.m. with live music by Front Page News and ending with a drone show at 9 p.m. For more information, call 800-626-2326 or go to www.OCocean.com.