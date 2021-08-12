A marketing piece for the new event at Furnace Town is pictured. Submitted Image

SNOW HILL – Outdoor music, crafts, games and demonstrations will highlight the first ever Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town.

The Furnace Town Historic Site will host its inaugural Renaissance Faire Saturday, Aug. 21 and Sunday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials are hopeful the event will help renew interest in the Snow Hill historic site.

“We really wanted to bring a hallmark event back to Furnace Town itself,” said Executive Director Claudia Nagle.

After being closed much of 2020, Furnace Town has spent this year working to bring visitors back to the home of the iron furnace. The Renaissance Faire is meant to help with that. Nagle says the event, which is kid friendly, will celebrate the spirit of the Renaissance period with live music, crafts, games, artisans and food and drink. The event kicks off with an opening parade led by Ocean City Pipe and Drum and will include demonstrations of ancient arts, including blacksmithing, broom making and woodworking. The Community Players of Salisbury and the Ocean Pines Players will be dressed in period costume, entertaining visitors throughout the day with skits and plays. Attendees are encouraged to dress in period clothing.

“We really wanted to bring the Renaissance Faire to the Lower Shore,” Nagle said. “We thought the Renaissance Fair would be a unique way to have some fun and offer an opportunity for people to come out and enjoy the grounds. It’s going to be a Renaissance Faire with a Celtic flair.”

Nagle said Worcester County Tourism was the sponsor of this year’s event and that various local businesses had offered support throughout the planning process. She’s hopeful that the Renaissance Faire will become an annual event.

“I’m excited,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a good thing.”

Admission for adults is $10 per day with youth ages 12 to 18 at $5 per day. Children under age 12 are free. To purchase tickets in advance online, visit the Furnace Town Historic Site page on Facebook.

Nagle said that after a few successful events in the spring, Furnace Town had seen steady visitation throughout the summer. The Renaissance Faire is expected to give those who haven’t experienced the historic site motivation to check it out.

“It’s going to be a beautiful setting,” she said. “We have a really nice location for this event.”