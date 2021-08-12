The Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health located in Berlin recently became the recipient of a generous donation from the Delmarvalous Stampers. The Stampers is a group of about 25 women who meet on a monthly basis to create stamped cards and to celebrate each other’s special life events. There is a different member leader each month to focus on teaching new stamping skills and designs. The Grace Center will use the money to help provide ultrasound exams and fund support groups for prenatal and postpartum needs of women in the local area. Pictured are Ann Runo of the Delmarvalous Stampers; Jasmine Dennis, executive director of the Grace Center; Kristine Barron from the Stampers; and Jackie Failla, nurse manager at Grace.