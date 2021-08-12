DAR Welcomes 3 New Members

The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently welcomed three new members during a luncheon the chapter recently hosted for the seven DAR chapters located on the Eastern Shore. Past Chaplain Theresa Bruner administered the oath of membership to Talley Hann, Pamela Mann and Kathryn Trench. Chapter Regent Gail Weldin presented each with a DAR pin as a token of welcome. Pictured, from left, are Bruner, Mann, Trench, Hann and Weldin.