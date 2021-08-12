OCEAN CITY — Two individuals were rescued in the Inlet on Monday after losing control of their jet skis.

Watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Station Maryland on Monday received an initial report through VHF Channel 16 that three jet skiers in the area of the Inlet had entered the water and were in need of assistance. A 24-foot special purpose shallow water craft from Coast Guard Station Ocean City was diverted to assist along with a crew from the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP).

The Coast Guard boat crew was able to retrieve two of the jet skiers. The third was retrieved by a Good Samaritan in the area. No injuries were reported for any of the victims.

“We were underway already and were able to get on the scene pretty quickly,” said Petty Officer Second-Class Connor Barelli, who was coxswain on the responding Coast Guard boat. “They were drifting close to the jetties, so I’m glad we got there when we did. Part of our success today was training, part was luck and part was everyone involved having their life jackets on.”