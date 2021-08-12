Coast Guard Rescues Two Near Jetty 

by

OCEAN CITY — Two individuals were rescued in the Inlet on Monday after losing control of their jet skis.

Watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Station Maryland on Monday received an initial report through VHF Channel 16 that three jet skiers in the area of the Inlet had entered the water and were in need of assistance. A 24-foot special purpose shallow water craft from Coast Guard Station Ocean City was diverted to assist along with a crew from the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP).

The Coast Guard boat crew was able to retrieve two of the jet skiers. The third was retrieved by a Good Samaritan in the area. No injuries were reported for any of the victims.

“We were underway already and were able to get on the scene pretty quickly,” said Petty Officer Second-Class Connor Barelli, who was coxswain on the responding Coast Guard boat. “They were drifting close to the jetties, so I’m glad we got there when we did. Part of our success today was training, part was luck and part was everyone involved having their life jackets on.”

west o bottle shop

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.