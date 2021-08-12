The Coastal Association of REALTORS® welcomed 13 new members during New Member Orientation this month. Pictured, standing from left, are Stacey Joseph of Northrop Realty, Dawit Demissie of Whitehead Real Estate, LaSonya Jones of Coldwell Banker Realty, Matthew Shawn of Coldwell Banker Realty, Sandy Bowser of Coldwell Banker Realty, Rosemarie Leonard of Coldwell Banker Realty and Jeff Farrell of Coldwell Banker Realty. Seated, from left, are Kelly Brown of Sheppard Realty, Tina White of Whitehead Real Estate, Stephen Rich of Coastal Life Realty Group, Grace Wolbert of Atlantic Shores Sotheby’s International Realty, Candace Colburn of Long and Foster. Katherine Hulme of Coastal Life Realty Group was not pictured. Submitted Photo

County Personnel Change

SNOW HILL — The Worcester County Commissioners named Kevin Lynch as the new superintendent within the Worcester County Roads Division of Public Works. He

joined public works on Aug. 9.

“I’m excited to have Kevin on board,” Public Works Director Dallas Baker said. “He brings 14 years of Roads Division experience to Worcester County. In his most recent role, Kevin has helped manage a 700-mile roadway network, 40 plus employees, and assisted in developing a $12 million operating budget.”

Lynch, a 2005 graduate of Snow Hill High School, brings 14 years of experience to this position. Prior to joining Worcester County Government (WCG), he worked in the Wicomico County Roads Division, where he rose through the ranks, learning all aspects of roads operations, and was promoted to maintenance supervisor in 2018.

“I would like to thank the Commissioners for this opportunity, and I look forward to being able to give back to my home county and its citizens,” Lynch said.

Lynch will take over for Roads Superintendent Frank Adkins, who will retire Sept. 1. In his role with WCG, Lynch will take the lead in planning, directing, organizing, and coordinating the construction and maintenance of new and existing county infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and drainage systems. He will prepare and maintain oversight of the annual operating and capital budgets and be responsible for public inquiries regarding county roads, bridges, and drainage systems.

Financial Advisor Honored

BERLIN – Christopher D. Hoen, CRPC®, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Berlin, has earned the 2020 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.

This award was given to Hoen as a result of his ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 scale and maintained stellar business results. The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients. Less than 15% percent of Ameriprise practices have earned this distinct honor.

As a financial advisor, Hoen provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients. Hoen’s office is located in Berlin.

New Hire, Promotions

SALISBURY – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore has announced a new hire and promotions.

Katerra Marshall has joined the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore as office coordinator. Marshall will lead the foundation’s front-facing operations, customer service, meeting and conference coordination, and will offer executive office support.

“Katerra is a great addition to the Community Foundation with strong administrative talents,” said Erica Joseph, CFES President. “Her customer service skills, attention to detail, and background in managing client care teams made her an excellent candidate for the position.”

Lauren Zarin has been promoted to program officer. In her new position Zarin will continue to increase her leadership role with all aspects of the grants, scholarships and nonprofit capacity building programs.

Pam Heying has been promoted to accounting officer. This new position includes additional involvement in the foundation’s Finance Department and additional support of both the development and programs departments.

“We are so fortunate to have such talented staff at the Community Foundation,” said Joseph. “We pride ourselves in employing individuals who are experts in their respective fields, allowing us to offer the continued standard of excellence the Foundation is known for.”

School Project Recognized

BERLIN — Showell Elementary School in Berlin became Worcester County Public Schools’ first LEED certified school upon being awarded LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council in July.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is the recognized standard for measuring a building’s sustainability. Becker Morgan Group led the design team in implementing practical and measurable strategies to improve sustainability and environmental health through the new elementary school’s design, construction, and operations.

Students are encouraged to actively participate and ask questions related to sustainable practices throughout the school. Every green practice on display is accompanied by a plaque explaining its intent and functionality. Methods on display include heat island effect reduction, incorporation of native plants, water reduction, water harvesting, and reduction of single-use plastics. A cistern in the courtyard allows students to play an active role in green practices by utilized rainwater harvested from roof run-off to irrigate student gardens.

“We are grateful to work with forward-thinking clients, such as Worcester County Public Schools and are especially proud of the green design practices on display at Showell,” Principal architect Brad A. Hastings. “This facility embodies sustainability while inspiring and teaching future generations how to do the same.”

Volunteer Award Presented

SALISBURY — SVN|Miller Commercial Real Estate was recently presented with the Chesapeake Housing Mission’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year award.

Chesapeake Housing Mission (CHM) was founded in 2009 as a non-profit organization that provides vital home repair to low-income families in the Chesapeake Region of Maryland. Through government grants, monetary donations from the public, and community volunteers, CHM can coordinate necessary repairs such as roof leaks, structural repairs, and most often wheelchair ramps for those in our community in need. No construction skills or experience is required to complete a project.

“SVN Miller strives to complete at least one build per year. Our team looks forward to these because the emotional reward we receive is immeasurable,” said SVN’s Amber Bostwick. “We are always welcomed by the recipients and enjoy spending time with them and listening to their stories. These repairs enhance the quality of life for them. It’s a humbling experience and serves as a reminder just how fortunate we are in more ways than money.”