Close to 70 members and guests from among the seven chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) located on the Eastern Shore gathered recently for an annual luncheon. Hosted by General Levin Winder Chapter at the Restaurant at Lighthouse Sound, Hunter “Bunk” Mann was the featured speaker. The patriotic audience was delighted to learn that Mann’s grandmother was a DAR member. The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education. Members of DAR are pictured enjoying the luncheon.