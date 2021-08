Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Steamed Crabs

Through the summer, 5 p.m. until about 6:30, come to Knights of Columbus Hall for a great seafood dinner at 9901 Coastal Highway. If you would like steamed crabs or shrimp, you must pre-order on Monday or Tuesday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 410-524-7994 with questions or to pre-order crabs and shrimp.

Weekly Programs Through Aug. 31: Museum Programs

Free weekly programs beginning at 10 a.m. at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. Monday: History of our Surfman, learn about the U.S Life Saving Service and the heroic men who rescued ships in distress off the coast of Ocean City. Tuesday: Beach Safety, learn how to be safe in the surf and spell your name using semaphore. The famous Ocean City Beach Patrol is on hand with everything you need to know. Wednesday: Knot Tying, become an expert at nautical knots with help from the U.S Coast Guard Auxiliary. Thursday: All About Sharks, discover what types of sharks are found off the coast of Ocean City. Friday: Land Sky, & Sea, learn how the island was formed, what birds fly overhead, and what creatures inhabit our ocean and coastal bays. Daily at 11:30 a.m.: Aquarium Feeding Daily, discover the wildlife that inhabits the ocean and coastal bays, as you watch our aquarium animals eat their morning meal.

Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29: Sundaes in the Park

Bring your chair to Northside Park and your sweet tooth on Sunday nights all summer long. Sit back and enjoy your favorite bands with a tasty ice cream treat. Following the concert, get ready for the first of its kind OC Drone Show over the Bay at 9 pm. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Aug. 12, 19, 26: Sunset Park Concerts

The Ocean City Development Corporation will hold Sunset Park Party Nights downtown on Thursday nights from 7-9 featuring local and regional bands. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Aug. 12, 19, 26: Beach Dance Party

Head to the Boardwalk and the Caroline Street Stage for a weekly beach dance party under the lights beginning at 7:30 p.m. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Aug. 7: Artisan, Craft Festival

The Pine’eer Artisan and Craft Club is looking for artisan and crafters to show their handmade items at White Horse Park, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Space reservations available by contacting Jane Wolnik at 410-208-4225.

Aug. 7: Pines Flounder Tourney

Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce’s 14th Annual Flounder Tournament and Auction will take place. Larger cash prizes and calcuttas will be featured. Must be registered by Friday, Aug. 6 at moon. Weigh-ins will take place at the Ocean Pines Marina and Yacht Club. For more information and to register, call the Ocean Pines Chamber at 410-641-5306 or email info@oceanpineschamber.org.

Aug. 10: Autism Conference

Atlantic General Hospital will be hosting the 5th Annual Autism Awareness Conference via video call (Zoom) from 4-6 p.m. This event is free to the community. Internet access is required. Katie Dorsch, registered dietitian at Atlantic General, will be discussing “Autism and Nutrition.” Maureen van Stone, Esq., director of the Maryland Center for Developmental Disabilities (MCDD) at Ken-nedy Krieger Institute, will discuss “Return to School during the COVID-19 Pandemic for Students with Disabilities.” Dr. Deepa Menon, assistant medical director at the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) at Kennedy Krieger Institute, will discuss “School Re-Entry Post COVID: Supporting Families and Children with Autism.” Advance registration is required. Please call 410-641-9268 or email gblake@atlanticgeneral.org to register.

Aug. 12: Registration Deadline

Wor-Wic Community College is inviting parents and their high school juniors and seniors who are interested in beginning dual enrollment this fall to attend a free information session at 6 p.m. Visit the events section of www.worwic.edu for more information or to register.

Aug. 12-15: Plein Air Event

Artists Paint OC is an annual event drawing artists to paint the scenic views of Ocean City throughout the resort. Artleagueococeancity.org

Aug. 12-Sept. 5: Tall Ship Visit

NAO Santa Maria will be docked at 3rd Street bayside. Available for tours for a fee from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Aug. 14: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Ocean Pines Library, Cathell Rd. The speaker will be Scott Lenox, host of the weekly TV show “Hooked On OC”. He has fished the Oc-

ean City waters for over 25 years and, among other fishing tips, will share his expertise on catching the flounder. All welcome.

Aug. 21-22: Art X

Free unique artistic activities with music, food and wine at Northside Park. occean.com.

Aug. 22: Knights Breakfast

8:30 until 11:30, come have breakfast with the Knights of Columbus. $12.00, all you can eat, Come to Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Highway, on the bay behind St. Luke’s Catholic Church. 410-524-7994.

Aug. 23: Writing For Wellness

At 1:30 p.m., the Ocean Pines branch will hold a session on how writing about stressful experiences like illness may boost health and psychological well-being. Group uses exercises to stimulate creative expression. Andrea Schlottman facilitates this program.

Aug. 26-29: Jeep Week

Events planned citywide at participating establishments but vendors at convention center, beach crawl on the Boardwalk and Jeep Jam. Schedule of events at oceancityjeepweek.com.

Sept. 5: Sundaes in the Park

Bring your chair to Northside Park and your sweet tooth on Sunday nights all summer long. Sit back and enjoy your favorite bands with a tasty ice cream treat. Following the concert, get ready for the first of its kind OC Drone Show over the Bay at 9 pm. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Sept. 16: Patriot Day Fashion Show Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County announce the 12th Annual Patriot Day Fashion Show Luncheon to be held at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Fashions are presented by Bruder Hill of Berlin. Cost of the luncheon is $35 per person. Registration deadline is Sept. 1. For more information and/or to download the reservations flyer, www.gopwomenofworcester.org.

Sept. 20: Games Day

Delaware Womenade Games Day will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 at 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View, Del. Play any game of your choice, plus enjoy continental breakfast, Prosecco and seafood appetizers, lunch, silent auction and basket raffles. Cost is $50/person with all proceeds benefiting the domestic violence programs of Peoples Place. Questions and registration form email gamesday920@gmail.com

Sept. 23: Town Hall

Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino will host a town meeting at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Pines library. This will be Bertino’s first community meeting since before the pandemic. Guest speakers will be Worcester County Health Officer Rebecca Jones and Superintendent of Worcester County Schools Lou Taylor.