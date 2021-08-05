OCEAN CITY — The Nao Santa Maria is set to dock in Ocean City on Aug. 11 and remain until Sept. 5.

The full-scale replica of a 15th Century merchant vessel, known as a carrack, showcases what would have been seen as modern innovation 550 years ago. The Nao Victoria Foundation designed and built the replica Santa Maria in 2017 and it has been touring around seaports all over the country in recent years.

Setting sail on a voyage to cross the Atlantic Ocean in the 1400’s was like sending astronauts to space in the 21st Century – it’s been done but opening it to all of humanity takes further collaborative initiative, new ways of thinking and additional new risk. Boarding the vessel and stepping back five centuries into the past yields tales of history related to boat building and tales on the sea with vessels like the Nao Santa Maria.

“We are excited to host a piece of history right here in Ocean City,” said Special Events Director Frank Miller. “We have hosted other tall ships, but this is a first for the Nao Santa Maria.”

The ship will dock at 3rd Street and the bay and will be open to the public from Aug. 12 through Sept. 5 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. each day. Tickets are available at the dock or by visiting www.naosantamaria.org. The pricing is $15 for adults, $5 for kids from 5-10 years old, under 5 are free with an adult. Family tickets are $35 and include two adults and up to three kids that are 5-12 years old. The fourth child pays $5 for the family ticket.

For more information, visit www.ococean.com/events/nao-santa-maria2021 or www.naosantamaria.org.