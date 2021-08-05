Kiwanis Club Holds First Car Show

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City held its first car show last month at the Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines with over 125 cars participating. Nineteen trophies were presented. Pictured, from left, are Division 5 Lt. Governor Christine Johnson, local Kiwanis Club President Steven Cohen, Capital District Governor Dennis Baugh, Division 5 Past Lt. Governors Robin Marks and Division 5 Past Lt. Governor Charles Marks. Submitted Photos