Domestic Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY – A local man is facing assault and reckless endangerment charges.

Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers began an investigation last week into an alleged domestic assault that had occurred days earlier. The female victim reportedly told police her husband, identified as Rocky Kimbrew, 59, of Ocean City, had assaulted her. The victim told officers she was leaving through the back door of the restaurant where she worked when she briefly hugged a male co-worker before proceeding to her vehicle.

As the victim was getting in her vehicle in the parking lot, she observed Kimbrew sitting in his vehicle, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police Kimbrew was waiting in the parking lot of her place of employment to watch her.

Kimbrew reportedly drove his vehicle next to the victim’s vehicle and began screaming at her. He had seen the victim hug the male co-worker and began accusing her of infidelity, according to police reports. The victim left the area to avoid further confrontation, and while she was stopped at a red light, Kimbrew reportedly struck her vehicle’s rear bumper with his vehicle’s front bumper, according to police reports.

Fearing for her life, the victim drove to a shopping center parking lot, but Kimbrew did not follow her again after the collision. While at the parking lot, the victim got a text message from Kimbrew telling her not to come back to their shared home. Kimbrew reportedly texted he would kill the victim if he ever saw her again, according to police reports.

About three hours later, Kimbrew texted the victim again advising her to come home and retrieve her belongings. When the victim went to the home, she found Kimbrew had destroyed much of their shared property, according to police reports. Kimbrew reportedly continued to threaten to kill the victim and told her he should have run her over in the restaurant parking lot earlier in the night, according to police reports.

When the victim tried to leave the residence, Kimbrew reportedly shoved her in the side of the head, causing her to lose her balance. She eventually left without collecting any of her belongings, according to police reports. Kimbrew was ultimately arrested and charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

x

Motel Assault Charges

OCEAN CITY — A Taneytown, Md. man was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting a teenage girl in a downtown motel room.

Around 5:25 p.m. last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the motel for a welfare check. Upon arrival, OCPD officers observed two juvenile females standing next to a Jeep while sobbing. One of the teenage females was nursing an injured elbow, according to police reports. There were also two toddler-aged juveniles inside the vehicle, according to police reports.

While the suspect, later identified as James Swartz, 31, of Taneytown, Md., and an adult female were packing their belongings into the Jeep, OCPD officers were approached by a witness, who was an employee of a Boardwalk candy store. The witness told police the family entered the store and purchased some candy before Swartz and the adult female began a verbal altercation, according to police reports.

The witness told police he walked out of the store to ensure the verbal altercation between the couple did not turn physical. The witness told officers the female of the couple sat in the Jeep while Swartz walked up a flight of stairs to their motel room, according to police reports. One of the teenage juvenile females went to the motel room when Swartz grabbed her shoulders and threw her against the door frame.

OCPD officers interviewed Swartz, who told police the argument began when the two teenage girls advised they wanted to get henna tattoos that Swartz had deemed inappropriate. When his girlfriend asked Swartz why he thought the henna tattoo design was inappropriate, the argument escalated, according to police reports.

Swartz reportedly told police he attempted to diffuse the situation by going back to the motel room and that the teenage girl was injured by accident. The victim was interviewed and told police she was in the motel room and told Swartz she wanted to leave and be with the female half of the couple, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police Swartz placed a chair in front of the door in an attempt to keep her from leaving.

When the victim attempted to move the chair, Swartz allegedly grabbed her and threw her against a bed’s headboard, which is how she injured her elbow, according to police reports. Based on the evidence and testimony, Swartz was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, child abuse and false imprisonment.

x

Naked Beach Frolicking

OCEAN CITY — Two Colorado men were arrested for indecent exposure last weekend after allegedly being found frolicking on a north-end beach with no clothes on.

Around 1:20 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 142nd Street observed two adult males, a female and two juveniles on the beach in violation of a town ordinance. The two males, later identified as Robert Bogue, 34, of Longmont, Colo., and Ryan Wunderlich, 37, of Bennett, Colo., to be naked and yelling amongst themselves, according to police reports. Bogue reportedly advised that Wunderlich was his brother.

The two men were naked and completely exposed to the officer, according to police reports. Bogue was told to put on some clothes and bent over to do so, while Wunderlich told the officer he came to the beach only in a towel. Bogue’s wife, who was also on the scene, escorted the two juveniles from the beach while the two men were detained.

According to police reports, the two suspects exhibited signs of intoxication. Bogue reportedly told the officer repeatedly he was from Colorado and just wanted to skinny dip in the ocean. Each suspect was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. Wunderlich was also charged with hindering because he failed to provide his information.

x

More Indecent Exposure

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested on indecent exposure charges last weekend after allegedly pleasuring himself while naked in front of a pair of female victims on a balcony across the street.

Around 12:10 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a condo at 81st Street for a report of a male suspect pleasuring himself on a balcony. Upon arrival, the officers observed the suspect later identified as Glenn Ettz, 58, of Ocean City, standing on a third-floor balcony.

The officers reportedly observed Ettz lying on the condo’s common walkway and he appeared to be pleasuring himself, according to police reports. Ettz reportedly stood up and faced the officers in the parking lot without a shirt and his pants down around his ankles. Ettz stood facing the officers in that condition for about 10 seconds, according to police reports.

When Ettz saw the officers, he reportedly turned away and pulled up his pants before shuffling toward the stairwell door, according to police reports. When he existed the stairwell and onto the parking lot where the officers were, he reportedly told police he was just “changing his clothes,” because he had been in the ocean and his clothes were wet.

When asked where his wet clothes were, Ettz reportedly told the officers he left them on the beach. He then told police he did not live at the condo building at 81st Street, but rather lived at 78th Street, according to police reports.

OCPD officers interviewed two females who had called in the complaint. The victims told police they were sitting on the balcony of their vacation rental on 82nd Street, which was directly across from and the same height as the walkway from which Ettz had been seen standing naked, according to police reports.

The victims told police they observed Ettz take his clothes off as he faced them and began to masturbate, according to police reports. The victims reportedly told the officers Ettz continued to pleasure himself for about 20 minutes before police arrived. Based on their own observations and the testimony of the victims, Ettz was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing.

x

Passed Out Naked In Wrong Condo Unit

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man was arrested on burglary charges last weekend after allegedly being found passed out and naked at an uptown condominium.

Around 6:15 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a condo on 89th Street for a reported burglary. The caller advised there was a male individual passed out in his residence who did not belong there, according to police reports. The caller advised he woke up and went downstairs in his unit and observed a suspect, later identified as Alexander Toenshoff, 23, of Fairfax Station, Va., passed out on his couch and naked from the waist down, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police he had left the sliding glass door unlocked. The victim woke Toenshoff and asked him to leave, but Toenshoff said “This is where I’m staying,” according to police reports. Toenshoff then walked over to a kitchen table, laid his head down and went back to sleep, according to police reports.

OCPD officers awoke Toenshoff and ordered him to put on his shorts, which were hanging on a kitchen chair and saturated with urine, according to police reports. It was later learned OCPD officers had been dispatched to a midtown nightclub earlier last Saturday morning to assist Ocean City EMS with Toenshoff, who had reportedly fallen while intoxicated and suffered a laceration to his leg. Ocean City EMS bandaged the injury and transported him to 89th Street where he claimed he lived. Toenshoff was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary.