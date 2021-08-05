Berlin Junior All-Stars Capture State Title

The Berlin Little League’s Junior All-Stars last weekend captured the state championship in impressive fashion on their home field. The Berlin Little League Junior All-Stars captured the District 8 championship last month to advance to the state tournament, which the local league hosted at its complex last week. Berlin advanced through the early rounds to reach the finals, but had to beat the Talbot Little League Junior All-Stars twice to win the state championship.

