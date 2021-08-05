High Court Upholds Ocean City’s Law Prohibiting Topless Women OCEAN CITY -- Ocean City gained a win this week in an appeal challenging the town’s ordinance prohibiting female toplessness in public, but the victory was tempered somewhat by an acknowledgment public sensibility on the issue may be changing. A three-judge U.S. Fourth Circuit panel this week denied an appeal in a federal civil suit… Read More »

Ocean City Investigating What Injured Girl In Ocean; Statement: 'Marine Life Has Not Been Ruled Out' OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Beach Patrol continues to investigate the cause of a reported bite in the waters off 119th Street this week. On Monday, Ocean City Beach Patrol surf rescue technicians (SRTs) responded to a 12-year-old girl with a leg injury on the beach at 119th Street. According to a statement issued…

Margaritaville Resort Planned For Old Phillips Beach Plaza Property; Planners Endorse Alley Conveyance OCEAN CITY -- An entire city block in the downtown area could become a major hotel, conference center and restaurant and retail complex after resort planners this week tacitly approved the conceptual plans. Last week, the new owners of the iconic Phillips Beach Plaza property came before the Mayor and Council seeking conceptual approval of…