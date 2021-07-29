Snow Hill Student Jakhi Blunt Receives Republican Women’s Future Success Award

The Republican Woman of Worcester County’s (RWWC) 2021 Future Success Award for Snow Hill High School was presented to Jakhi Blunt, who plans to attend the Advanced Technology Institute in Virginia Beach in the fall. The award is given each year to students who show remarkable personal growth and achievement during high school. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Scot Tingle, Assistant Principal of Snow Hill High School; Blunt; and Liz Mumford and Yvonne Babcock, members of the RWWC Literacy Committee.