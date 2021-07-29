BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s highly-successful 2021 varsity softball team was rewarded handsomely when the Bayside South awards were announced last week including the Player of the Year Award and the Coach of the Year Award.

The Seahawks had a strong run through the regular season and the state regional playoffs before bowing out in the regional championship game. Decatur won its first eight games of the season before suffering its first loss and finished with a 9-2 record. The Seahawks earned the number-two seed in the state 3A-South region and won its first game before falling in the regional championship.

As a result, Decatur’s Alexa Eisemann was named Bayside South Player of the Year last week. Decatur Coach Scott Kurtz was named Bayside South Coach of the Year for the second time in a row.

Joining Eisemann from Decatur on the First Team All-Conference Team were Skylar Griffin and Leah Simpson. Named to the Bayside South Second Team All-Conference Team from Decatur were Lexi Mumford, Katie Wrench, Abby Wesche and McKenna Horner. Earning honorable mentions from Decatur were Sarah Smith, Brooklyn Pugner, and Chloe Candelero.