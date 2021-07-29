The Salisbury University Police Department recently honored Pfc. Shane Baker with its Life-Saving Award. Baker is credited with saving the life of a child while on vacation, off duty, at a camping resort in Worcester County. While at the resort’s pool, the officer saw a father attending to a child who appeared to be choking. Noting the father’s efforts were not effective and the child was turning blue, Baker stepped in to assist, providing instructions and ultimately delivering back blows and first aid that cleared her airway. The child’s family later expressed appreciation on Facebook.

“If not for the actions taken by Baker at that time and moment, the outcome for this family could have been the unthinkable,” said SU Police Chief Edwin Lashley. “Pfc. Baker’s swift actions will certainly be appreciated by this family for a lifetime.” Pictured, from left, are Lashley, Lt. Dan Calhoun, Baker and Dr. Janet Wormack, SU vice president of administration and finance.